Bridge Artist of the Week: Hi-Lux

Without further adieu, our next Bridge Artist of the Week is Kansas City's own Hi-Lux!

The band is a collection of first-rate musicians, most of whom have collaborated together in groups like The Good Foot and The New Riddim — guitarist Tim Braun, keyboardist Nick Howell, bassist Dan Loftus, drummer Kian Byrne and one of the city's most distinguished voices, frontwoman Julia Haile. Using the blueprint of these projects and numerous musical influences, the five bring a kaleidoscopic synthesis of sway-inducing R&B, rhapsodic funk and lustrous soul with rollicking and rocksteady rhythms.

Hi-Lux released its debut self-titled EP in 2018, and we'll be spinning all those tracks throughout the week! Come back to bridge909.org this Friday morning, when we'll be premiering a kickin' new single from the band via The Record Machine. You can also tune in for a live interview with Julia Haile on Friday around 10 a.m. — we're commemorating International Women's Day, and we'll chat with her about the band and their new material!