Bridge Artist of the Week: Hermon Mehari

Our next Bridge Artist of the Week is an internationally renowned trumpeter who hails from Kansas City and has a beautiful new album out!

Hermon Mehari just dropped his second solo album, "A Change For the Dreamlike," at the beginning of June. The lush, seven-track soundscape was recorded during his quarantine confinement in a barn in the French countryside.

"Like many people during this period, I wasn't able to think much about the future, only the present and the past," Mehari writes on his Bandcamp page. "These songs are therefore personal journal entries, versions and visions of my wishes, fantasies and memories." He calls them a "modern mixtape of dreams," where his trumpet is a vulnerable presence surrounded by several of his closest collaborators — including KC-based artists Ryan J. Lee, Zach Morrow and Peter Schlamb, as well as France-based musicians like Tony Tixier and DJ Hugo LX.

Mehari, who now lives in Paris, is a UMKC Conservatory jazz alum who co-founded the award-winning jazz group Diverse and hip-hop/soul supergroup The Buhs. His debut solo album, "Bleu," made Billboard's and iTune's jazz album charts upon its 2017 release.

