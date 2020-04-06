Now playing: Red Right Hand Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds
Bridge Artist of the Week: Fritz Hutchison

by Michelle Bacon - April 06, 2020

Above image: Fritz Hutchison | photo: Anna Selle

It's time for our next Bridge Artist of the Week, Fritz Hutchison!

If you've been to a local live show, there's a decent chance you've seen Fritz in action, whether on bass with The Grisly Hand, guitar and vocals with Lorna Kay's One Night Stand, drums with Claire Adams or another half dozen bands. 

A couple weeks ago, Fritz released his debut album, "Wide Wild Acres" via KC label Center Cut Records. The album shows his range as a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist (he played most of the instruments on it), borrowing from jazz, folk, country and retro pop.  

Listen to The Bridge all week to hear cuts from "Wide Wild Acres." And if you support our mission to discovering emerging KC artists like Fritz, we encourage you to become a member at this link!

 

