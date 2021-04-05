Now playing: Must Stop Onr F/ Sarah Barthel (phantogr
Bridge Artist of the Week: Flock of Dimes

by Michelle Bacon - April 05, 2021

We're back from a successful Spring Funding Drive with a new Bridge Artist of the Week — Flock of Dimes!

Flock of Dimes is the synthpop project of Jenn Wasner, a prolific singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer also known for her work in indie rock duo Wye Oak. Last Friday, Flock of Dimes released its second full-length record, “Head of Roses,” via Sub Pop. 

Wasner refers to the record as the soundtrack of letting go — of control, heartbreak and hiding who she is. “I think I've finally reached a point in my career where I feel comfortable enough with myself and what I do,” she said in press materials, “that I’m able to relax into a certain simplicity or straightforwardness that I wasn’t comfortable with before.”

Written mostly during the early stages of COVID-19 quarantine and fresh heartbreak, "Head Of Roses" is immersed in Wasner's massively transcendent vocals and poetic lyrics. She enlisted the help of Sylvan Esso's Nick Sanborn to co-produce the album, recorded at their studio, Betty's, in Chapel Hill, NC.

Tune in to The Bridge all week hear music from both of Jenn Wasner's projects — Flock of Dimes and Wye Oak. Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying “Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."

