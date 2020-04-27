Bridge Artist of the Week: Fiona Apple

Our Bridge Artist of the Week has one of the most acclaimed albums of 2020 so far. On April 17, Fiona Apple released "Fetch the Bolt Cutters," her first album in eight years.

Since the release of her debut album, "Tidal," when she was 18 years old, Fiona has become an award-winning artist who has come to be known as "a singular voice with razor-sharp insights," according to NPR Music. Originally slated for an October release, "Fetch the Bolt Cutters" features the artist at her most adventurous, intimate and poignant — the perfect antecdote for our current state of the world. Garnering rave reviews and a rare 10/10 rating from Pitchfork, the album was recorded and self-produced in her Venice Beach home studio.

