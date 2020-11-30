Bridge Artist of the Week: Fantastic Negrito

Our Bridge Artist of the Week has one of the most explosive albums of 2020 — it's Fantastic Negrito!

Born Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz, he first released music in the early '90s (under the moniker Xavier) on a major label. In 1999, he was in a near-fatal car accident that left him in a coma for three weeks. But many years later, in 2015, Fantastic Negrito entered and won NPR's Tiny Desk Contest, following it up with two Grammy Awards — for his albums "The Last Days of Oakland" and "Please Don't Be Dead."

Fantastic Negrito has emerged as a unique, captivating artist whose latest album, "Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?", has been met with critical acclaim.

Tune in to The Bridge all week to hear more from Fantastic Negrito! Our own Sarah Bradshaw will be interviewing him this Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8 a.m. — you won't want to miss it! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."