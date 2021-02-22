Now playing: South Side Moby
Bridge Artist of the Week: Eddie Moore

by Michelle Bacon - February 22, 2021

Above image: Eddie Moore | photo submitted by artist

One of Kansas City's foremost musicians, Eddie Moore is our Bridge Artist of the Week!

Since relocating from Houston, Moore has made an indelible mark in KC as an intrepid pianist and composer, an educator, and a community leader. As the driving force behind Eddie Moore & the Outer Circle and We The People (plus collaborations with numerous other projects) Moore's musicality has invigorated the city's jazz, hip-hop, rock and reggae scenes. He also heads up Tribe Studios, an arts incubator and rehearsal/production space for professional musicians.

"I think my music is much like riding a BMX bike downhill with no brakes, jumping and carving around the bumps and transitions,” Moore said in a recent feature with The Bridge. “I’m known to switch it up on ya, or ride you off a huge cliff. You just have to trust the course. This hill is fun, and every [listen] challenges a new path.”

Tune in to hear music from a few of Eddie Moore's projects all week, including We the People and Eddie Moore & the Outer Circle. This Saturday, Feb. 27, you can hear a special interview with the artist. Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying “Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio.”

Bridge Exclusive: Julien Baker Interview

