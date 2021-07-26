Bridge Artist of the Week: Durand Jones & the Indications

Above image: Durand Jones & the Indications | photo: Ebru Yildiz

With the powerhouse sounds of Durand Jones & the Indications as our new Bridge Artist of the Week, your daily commute may find you dancing in the car a little more than usual.

We're counting down to the Friday release of “Private Space," the band's highly anticipated third full-length effort. Developed in the wake of a chaotic 2020, the album highlights the group's resilience and a boldness to push beyond its soul revivalist origins. “Private Space” is an exploratory transition into '70s-inspired disco, funk and R&B, with a modern soul sheen.

