Now playing: Down St. Vincent
909 News

Bridge Artist of the Week: Durand Jones & the Indications

by Michelle Bacon - July 26, 2021

Above image: Durand Jones & the Indications | photo: Ebru Yildiz

With the powerhouse sounds of Durand Jones & the Indications as our new Bridge Artist of the Week, your daily commute may find you dancing in the car a little more than usual.

We're counting down to the Friday release of “Private Space," the band's highly anticipated third full-length effort. Developed in the wake of a chaotic 2020, the album highlights the group's resilience and a boldness to push beyond its soul revivalist origins. “Private Space” is an exploratory transition into '70s-inspired disco, funk and R&B, with a modern soul sheen. 

Tune in to The Bridge all week hear music from Durand Jones & the Indications! You can also hear a Bridge interview with Durand Jones this Friday at 4 p.m. Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying “Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."

Tags: Bridge Artist of the Week, new music, new music discovery, Durand Jones and the Indications

Related article

News May 17 New Music Adds: Wyndsrfr, Sleater-Kinney, Durand Jones & the Indications

Up Next

Bridge Exclusive: Geraldine Glen - 'Interim Love' Song Premiere

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close