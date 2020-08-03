Bridge Artist of the Week: Dawes

Our Bridge Artist of the Week just dropped a fantastic new single in anticipation of their upcoming seventh studio album!

"Who Do You Think You're Talking To?" is the latest track from Los Angeles rock band Dawes, and recently dropped into our currents playlist. It's the lead single from "Good Luck With Whatever," coming Oct. 2 via Rounder Records.

For the new album, Dawes recorded at the historic RCA studios in Nashville, with six-time Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb — who has worked with Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell, to name a few. "Good Luck With Whatever" finds the band at its most unapologetic, calling the album "sympathetic and magnetic, 50% genetic and highly kinetic."

The Bridge caught up with Dawes in 2015 during the "All Your Favorite Bands" tour. Check out the 909 Session here!

Tune in all week to hear more from Dawes, as well as a special interview with frontman Taylor Goldsmith and our own Jon Hart! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."