Bridge Artist of the Week: Danielle Nicole

It's time for our next Bridge Artist of the Week — Kansas City's own Danielle Nicole!

Danielle's preeminent vocals and booming bass lines have been a staple of the blues rock scene for most of the 2000s, initiated by her time in Trampled Under Foot. The sibling trio is a Kansas Music Hall of Fame inductee, a 2008 International Blues Challenge winner and a 2014 Blues Music Awards recipient.

After TUF disbanded, Danielle stepped out into her solo career in 2015, releasing a self-titled EP and the full-length "Wolf Den." Her soulful 2018 follow-up, "Cry No More," earned her a Grammy nomination. It also signaled an invigorating path for her songwriting material.

"This album is really about moving on, cutting out of the past and starting fresh again, even if you have to burn it down to let it go," she told The Bridge's Jon Hart in this 909 Session from 2018.

You'll have a few chances to catch Danielle Nicole before the year ends, starting this Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Knuckleheads for her band's annual Thanksgiving Eve show. She'll also be doing a special reunion show with TUF on Saturday, Dec. 21 for Come Together For Jan — a benefit concert for musician Jan Faircloth.