Above image: Daniel Gum | photo: Quinn Hernandez

For the third week in a row, we've got another amazing Local 909 Bridge Artist of the Week — Daniel Gum!

Though he's been writing and recording music since the age of 12, Daniel — who is now in his early 20s — just released his debut album, "Thirteen," at the end of October. But for its wistful poignancy and his seasoned delivery, "Thirteen" was well worth the wait.

Check out The Bridge's premiere of one of the album's singles, "In the Worst Ways," which talks more about Daniel's songwriting style:

"Gum has an obvious knack for turning his pain into something elegant, drifting from cautious sparseness to subdued urgency — with a folk backbeat, twinkling pedal steel and reverb-drenched undertones."

We'll also be replaying Daniel's recent interview on The Z Show with Skylar Rochelle! You can also check it out below.