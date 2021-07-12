Bridge Artist of the Week: Clairo

Above image: Clairo @ Middle of the Map 2019 | Photo: Cody Boston

Our new Bridge Artist of the Week is Clairo – the project of singer-songwriter Claire Cottrill!

We first caught wind of Clairo after she earned viral fame and headlined Middle of the Map in 2019, supporting her debut album, “Immunity.” The 22-year-old singer-songwriter has since garnered spots on the Billboard Hot 100, performances at Coachella and Lollapalooza, and critical acclaim from outlets like Pitchfork, Paste and The Guardian.

This Friday, Clairo is back with her sophomore album, “Sling,” co-produced by Jack Antonoff. We've been spinning the album's lead single, “Blouse.” You can also hear her providing backing vocals for Lorde's newest single, “Solar Power,” along with Phoebe Bridgers.

