Bridge Artist of the Week: Claire Adams

Above image: Claire Adams | photo: Anna Selle

We're continuing our celebration of Women's History Month by recognizing some of Kansas City's female-driven talent — and there's a lot to choose from! This time we're spotlighting singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Claire Adams as our Bridge Artist of the Week!

With a penchant for melody and wordplay, Claire has made an impact as one of the city's most dedicated songwriters. For years, she led Claire & the Crowded Stage, and later channeled the strengths of this chamber-pop collective into a tightly focused solo project. A multi-instrumentalist, Claire has also lent her talents to acts like Katy Guillen & the Girls, Appropriate Grammar, Hidden Pictures, Samantha Fish, and she currently performs with Lorna Kay's One Night Stand and True Lions (whose 2019 EP, "You're Not Invited," marked Claire's first official credit as a producer).

The Bridge has been spinning Claire's 2019 single "Better Luck" for months now, in anticipation of her upcoming solo album "You Know I Know You," which drops at the end of April. Tune in all week to hear songs from her various projects, and listen or visit bridge909.org on Friday morning, when we'll premiere a brand-new Claire Adams song!