Bridge Artist of the Week: Christine and the Queens

Our Bridge Artist of the Week is Christine and the Queens! The French singer, songwriter, choreographer and producer, whose real name is Héloïse Letissier, has released two full-length albums and earlier this year, a new EP. The EP and short film, "La Vita Nuova," deals mainly with the death of her mother. Christine recently performed the EP's lead track "People, I've been sad" from a window in Paris last month on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Her previous full-length, "Chris," was named Album of the Year by The Guardian in 2018; its single, "Girlfriend," was named Song of the Year by Time magazine.

Christine and the Queens' music squarely and exquisitely subverts the notions of genre and gender. The songs, while bouncy electro pop, have a melancholy, avant-garde flair that examine themes of gender roles and queer identity. Christine, who openly identifies as pansexual and gender-fluid, said this in a 2018 interview with Vinyl Me, Please magazine in 2018, regarding her thematic choices: "I just try... to own my own narrative, own my sexuality, to take back what is mine, to choose the way I want to exist and be addressed."

