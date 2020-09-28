Bridge Artist of the Week: Chicano Batman

Our Bridge Artist of the Week dropped a kaleidoscopic album earlier this year, "Invisible People." It's another Bridge favorite — Chicano Batman!

Driven by sun-baked psychedelic grooves, the Los Angeles group finds inspiration from hip hop to prog rock, and even Nigerian synth funk, making for an addictive musical identity.

"Invisible People" is Chicano Batman's fourth studio album, and one they call "a statement of hope, a proclamation that we are all invisible people, and that despite race, class, or gender we can overcome our differences and stand together."

With funky hooks and heavy vibes, the band creates an upbeat atmosphere to confront serious and personal topics.

“Because of where we’re from or where our parents are from, we’re still seen as second-class citizens in this country,” frontman Bardo Martinez said in press materials. “Through our whole experience with touring we’ve felt the reality of racism in the South and the West and all over the place; it’s there within the hierarchy of race in the indie-rock world too.”

Tune in to The Bridge all week to hear more from Chicano Batman! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."