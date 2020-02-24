Bridge Artist of the Week: Calvin Arsenia

Above image: Calvin Arsenia | photo submitted by Center Cut Records

It's time for another Bridge Artist of the Week, and we're spotlighting a true Kansas City treasure, Calvin Arsenia!

Few artists in the city, let alone the nation, share Calvin's beguiling combination of head-turning vocal ability, show-stopping musical range and a delightfully imposing presence. National media outlets such as NPR, Billboard and Grammy.com have taken notice of his artfully depicted songs and music videos, with Popdust saying that he "slips between the cracks of reality into an Alice in Wonderland kind of fantasy, while also drawing from his classical training."

But the luckiest ones are those of us who have had the fortune of seeing Calvin in a live setting. Whether he's on stage clutching his harp and surrounded by a full band and string section, or just by a smattering of glitter and flowers, a Calvin Arsenia concert is an unparalleled experience.

Don't believe us? Check out his 2019 909 Session, or see him for yourself — he's performing at recordBar on Monday, March 2. After that, he'll be hitting Little Rock, La Cygne, Kansas, and going west to California in May.

Listen in every shift to hear a song from Calvin. Plus, this Saturday, Feb. 29, we're talking to a few local artists, including Calvin, about the essential contributions of African-American artists to music.