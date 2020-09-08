Bridge Artist of the Week: Bully

We're back with a new Bridge Artist of the Week — get into some new music discovery with Bully!

Released in late August, "Sugaregg" is the third album from the alt-grunge outfit — fronted by songwriter, guitarist and producer and engineer Alicia Bognanno. It also signals Bognanno's first solo effort as Bully, channeling her personal experiences and passions into a propulsive sonic work.

“Derailing my ego and insecurities allowed me to give these songs the attention they deserved," Bognanno said in press materials. The roaring hooks and melodic intricacies of "Sugaregg" point to "erratic, dysfunctional love in an upbeat way," along with Bognanno's diagnosis and treatment of bipolar 2 disorder, and her music work on the 2019 movie "Her Smell."

“This is me longing to see the bigger picture, motivated and eager for contentment in the best way,” Bognanno said. “I hope the happy go lucky, f***-it-all attitude shines through some of these songs because I really did feel like I was reentering a place I hadn’t been to in a while and was excited to be back there.”

Tune in to The Bridge all week to hear more from Bully! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."