Bridge Artist of the Week: Brittany Howard

Our next Bridge Artist of the Week is none other than singer, songwriter and guitarist Brittany Howard!

You may know Brittany Howard as the transfixing voice of Grammy Award-winning roots-rock band Alabama Shakes, but she's also had her hand in several other projects over the years, including Nashville-based groups Thunderbitch and Bermuda Triangle. In 2019, she released her debut solo album, "Jaime," to massive critical acclaim.

Named after Brittany's older sister Jaime — who taught her how write poetry and play piano, and died of cancer at the age of 13 — the album is her most vulnerable work yet. Through seamless funk, deep R&B grooves, neo-soul punctuations and the unwavering foundation of the blues, "Jaime" is a visceral expression of the artist's identity — explored through her sexuality as a queer woman, her mixed-race identity, her faith and her working-class upbringing in Athens, Alabama.

As one of NPR Music's best albums of 2019, Ann Powers said this about "Jaime": "These are songs that draw the ear into their slow rhythms, only to disrupt and rearrange themselves; that build melodies like vines growing, turning and knotting into loops, getting tangled as they move toward sun."

Brittany recently joined Bob Boilen for the second episode of NPR's Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf, a weekly livestream featuring the judges' favorite Tiny Desk entries. Check it out at this link.

