Bridge Artist of the Week: Bright Eyes

An emerging theme of 2020 might be grim optimism, and there's perhaps no other contemporary act able to articulate that feeling quite like Bright Eyes.

Celebrating their brand new album, "Down In the Weeds, Where the World Once Was," the Omaha trio is our Bridge Artist of the Week!

It's hard to believe, but Bright Eyes' breakthrough album, "Fever and Mirrors," came out 20 years ago — recorded when songwriter/frontman Conor Oberst was just 19. Oberst has gone on to a prolific music career through his solo work, plus Monsters of Folk, Desaparecidos, and his more recent collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers on Better Oblivion Community Center. Members Mike Mogis and Nate Walcott have worked with bands like First Aid Kit, Joseph, Mavis Staples, Red Hot Chili Peppers and U2.

The new music comes nearly a decade after Bright Eyes' seemingly final album, "The People's Key," in 2011. In its bio, the band describes the reunion as "both an escape form, and a confrontation of trying times... this long-awaited re-emergence feels like coming home."

According to NPR Music, "Down In the Weeds" is "densely textured and rooted in apocalyptic dread." With its grandiose, permeating sense of existential panic and loss, the album arrives at just the right time.

Check out this NPR Music conversation and album listening party with the band.

