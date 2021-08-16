Bridge Artist of the Week: Brent Windler

Above image: Brent Windler | photo: Jon Ulasien

We can't think of a better way to kick off 816 Day than having a Bridge Artist of the Week from right here in KCMO!

Brent Windler's voice is recognizable to most Bridge listeners. His luminous songs have painted a through line that began with the dusky Americana power pop of Sons of Great Dane. More recently, that line has stretched into heavier indie-rock territory with Dandelions — a duo with Tim Gutschenritter — and a deeper focus on Windler's solo songs.

This Friday, we'll get a chance to hear what the singer-songwriter has been working on with the debut of his first solo album, “New Morning Howl," via Goldstar Recordings in Nashville. Back in June, we caught up with Windler to premiere the music video for the lead track, “Around the Bend." He explained the pandemic's effect on the album's completion:

“We made it work the best we could – doing things slowly and safely the rest of the year," he said. "It was a very strange way to record a record, but I think because we went slowly and did a lot of things remotely, it turned out to be an interesting one.”

Clearly, we agree. Along with heavy 2020 rotation for “Around the Bend,” The Bridge recently added track #2, “My Josephine (Wildwood Flowers Are Where You Roam),” to our weekly rotation. If you like what you hear, the “New Morning Howl” LP is available for vinyl preorder and expected to arrive in the fall.

Tune in to The Bridge all week to hear music from Brent Windler and his projects! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying “Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."