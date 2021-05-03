Bridge Artist of the Week: Beabadoobee

You may have heard our Bridge Artist of the Week for the first time when she visited our studios in 2019 on her first U.S. tour. The project of singer-songwriter Bea Kristi, Beabadoobee first drew viral attention with the release of her song "Coffee" in 2017 and was signed to her current label, Dirty Hit Records.

Last fall, she released her debut full-length album, “Fake It Flowers,” to critical acclaim. Since her breakthrough stateside, Beabadoobee has made the NME 100 list of essential new artists and has been ranked as the Top New Rock Artist of 2020 by Billboard.

Check out Beabadoobee's 2019 session below, in support of the “Loveworm” EP: