Bridge Artist of the Week: The Avalanches

Our Bridge Artist of the Week is an Australian group that released its highly anticipated third studio album in December – it's The Avalanches!

Led by Robbie Chater and Tony Di Blasi, the electronic group first captured audiences with its 2000 debut, "Since I Left You." Sixteen years later, they dropped “Wildflower," solidifying their status as brilliant, mythical pop producers. Their latest offering, "We Will Always Love You" is a colorful, sampledelic journey rooted in “death, the afterlife, the stars, celestial beings and everything that's out there,” the band explained. It features guest appearances from Blood Orange, Leon Bridges, Kurt Vile, Karen O, MGMT and many more.

