Our Bridge Artist of the Week, Arlo Parks, just dropped one of the year's most anticipated debut albums!

Based in London, the singer, songwriter and poet came to attention in 2018 through BBC Music. Her inaugural full-length release, “Collapsed In Sunbeams,” comes after two acclaimed EPs, a number of UK music awards, collaborations with the likes of Glass Animals and Clairo, and a recent designation as one of NPR Slingshot's 2021 Artists To Watch.

The 20-year-old Parks struggled with her identity growing up, explaining in her bio the insecurities of “feeling like that black kid who couldn't dance for s***, listening to too much emo music and crushing on some girl in her Spanish class.” This led her to a love of writing short stories, spoken-word poetry and music. Inspired as much by writers like Sylvia Plath and Haruki Murakami as the music of King Krule and Earl Sweatshirt, her style is authentic and picturesque. Parks cooly and poetically embodies compassionate songs about young queer love, mental health struggles and mortality.

Tune in to hear music from Arlo Parks all week! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying “Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio.”