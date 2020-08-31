Our Bridge Artist of the Week, Angel Olsen, is back with a brand new solo album!

"Whole New Mess" dropped last Friday, returning the indie singer-songwriter to her stripped-back roots. The album, recorded in a small church-turned-recording studio, is a gorgeously vulnerable retelling of songs from Olsen's 2019 acclaimed release, "All Mirrors." It's also her first album without a backing band since 2012's "Half Way Home."

Born in St. Louis, Olsen gained a reputation for cutting through stark, brooding musical atmospheres with a strikingly vulnerable, soaring voice. As her sound continued to elevate with each new album, "All Mirrors" became her most vivid, cinematic release to date.

Originally intended to release at the same time as "All Mirrors," "Whole New Mess" offers us a new entry point to those songs. Using only her voice, guitar and intermittent organ swells, Olsen expresses the rawness of grief, solitude and heartache in a way that only she can.

Tune in to The Bridge all week to hear more from Angel Olsen! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio."