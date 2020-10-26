Bridge Artist of the Week: Adrianne Lenker and Big Thief

This week, we'll take you into the intimate and inventive musical mind of Adrianne Lenker, who has emerged as a crucial songwriter with a solo career and the band Big Thief. You'll hear music from both projects as our Bridge Artist of the Week!

Since Big Thief's 2016 breakout album "Masterpiece," on Saddle Creek Records, Lenker has gained acclaim for telling wistful, disquieting stories through a folk-tinged indie rock lens.

"When you're playing music and you're starting to expose yourself for the first time, there's nothing more powerful than being listened to and being actually heard," she said in a 2017 NPR interview.

Lenker released two solo albums last Friday — "songs" and "instrumentals" — both recorded in a one-room cabin in the woods after Big Thief's tour was canceled, during the early days of the pandemic. NPR Music recognized her latest single, "anything," as one of the No. 1 songs of September, where "love shines in the shadows of violence and tenderness."

