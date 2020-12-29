20 Years of Music Discovery: 90.9 The Bridge A-Z Countdown

2021 marks 20 years of 90.9 The Bridge on the airwaves, and we're kicking the year off with a big celebration!

From our inaugural broadcast at the University of Central Missouri on Aug. 19, 2001, The Bridge has grown from a small college radio station in Warrensburg, into Kansas City’s local, independent public radio station. Since then, we’ve maintained and expanded our commitment to connecting music lovers with music makers — breaking barriers between genres, between eras, between the familiar and the undiscovered.



Starting at noon on New Year's Day, we'll begin our milestone anniversary by playing every song in our music library from A to Z! This will all lead up to our new Saturday night music discovery block on Jan. 9, with the premiere of Sonic Spectrum with Robert Moore from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by The Z Show with Skylar Rochelle! And stay tuned for more exclusive programming throughout the year — from specialty weekends to retrospectives and much more.

As always, listen to us on air, stream at bridge909.org, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn / IHeartRadio.” Thank you for listening and growing with us!