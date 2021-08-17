Now playing: Nda Billie Eilish
909 News

The Bridge Celebrates 20 Years This Thursday!

by The Bridge - August 17, 2021

This Thursday, Aug. 19, The Bridge celebrates 20 years on the air! From our inaugural broadcast at the University of Central Missouri on Aug. 19, 2001, The Bridge has grown from a small college radio station in Warrensburg, into Kansas City’s local, independent public radio station. Since then, we’ve maintained and expanded our commitment to connecting music lovers with music makers — breaking barriers between genres, between eras, between the familiar and the undiscovered.

Tune in on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. We'll throw it back that day with tunes from 2001, the year The Bridge went live. 

And be sure to join us for an in-person celebration with the Playback screening and concert at Lemonad(e) Park next Thursday, Aug. 26.

Thank you for supporting 20 years of music discovery!

Tags: 20 Years of Music Discovery

Related articles

News 20 Years of Music Discovery: 90.9 The Bridge A-Z Countdown
Event PLAYBACK: Covering 20 Years of Music Discovery Screening & Concert

Up Next

Aug. 16 New Music Adds: BLACKSTARKIDS, Torres, Use Your Atlas

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close
Funding Drive Banner
RSVP No Thanks