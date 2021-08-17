The Bridge Celebrates 20 Years This Thursday!

This Thursday, Aug. 19, The Bridge celebrates 20 years on the air! From our inaugural broadcast at the University of Central Missouri on Aug. 19, 2001, The Bridge has grown from a small college radio station in Warrensburg, into Kansas City’s local, independent public radio station. Since then, we’ve maintained and expanded our commitment to connecting music lovers with music makers — breaking barriers between genres, between eras, between the familiar and the undiscovered.

Tune in on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. We'll throw it back that day with tunes from 2001, the year The Bridge went live.

And be sure to join us for an in-person celebration with the Playback screening and concert at Lemonad(e) Park next Thursday, Aug. 26.

Thank you for supporting 20 years of music discovery!