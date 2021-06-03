Bridge Exclusive: Brent Windler - 'Around the Bend' Video Premiere

Above image: Brent Windler | photo: Jon Ulasien

We all have those songs that transport us to a certain place and time in our lives. Brent Windler’s 2020 single, “Around the Bend,” is likely to hold an elite spot in my retrospective pandemic playlist for years. Released last summer under a cloud of global isolation, despair and diminishing hope, the song beautifully epitomizes the atmosphere of that moment.

Now, the KC-based songwriter has teamed up with fellow creative Jon Ulasien for the accompanying music video, premiering exclusively here on The Bridge:

As Windler’s potent, assuaging pop vocals stretch over an expansive landscape, the video conveys a sense of loneliness that feels unmistakably Midwestern. It’s captured through slow, solitary pans of the artist strumming in a field and standing in a shuttered store parking lot. Vintage film touches and gorgeous light leaks capture the song’s prismatic melodies and production, which take cues from The Beach Boys’ “Pet Sounds” — prominently displayed in the music video — and Paul McCartney’s Wings.

“Around the Bend” is the lead track from Windler’s debut solo effort, “New Morning Howl.” The album’s process started in late 2019 with drummer and engineer Ryan Benton, who also performs with Windler in Sons of Great Dane.

“We finished a few mixes from sessions I did with Joel Nanos at Element Recording and slowly moved into brand new material I had been working on,” Windler said. “Then the pandemic hit and things slowed way down, but we made it work the best we could – doing things slowly and safely the rest of the year. It was a very strange way to record a record, but I think because we went slowly and did a lot of things remotely, it turned out to be an interesting one.”