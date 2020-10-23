Now playing: Gone Daddy Gone Violent Femmes
909 News

Bob Walkenhorst's Tribute to Steve Phillips

by The Bridge - October 23, 2020

Through years of touring internationally with his bands, Steve Phillips was esteemed for his talents as a songwriter and a multi-instrumentalist — not to mention that trademark smile. With Bob Walkenhorst and Rich Ruth, he co-founded Steve, Bob and Rich, a band that later became The Rainmakers. 

Today, Walkenhorst posted a heartfelt tribute to Phillips, who passed away on Sept. 29. 

"I wanted to write something real — something that avoided the cliches, and honored Steve by capturing some bits of truth about being in a band together, the adventures we had, the hard work, the lessons learned," he said. 

Here is "Blue Satellites," by Bob Walkenhorst: 

 

Related article

News A Tribute to Steve Phillips

Up Next

Bridge Exclusive: R.I.Peter – 'Cruis'n / Rising Sun' Video Premiere

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close