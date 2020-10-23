Bob Walkenhorst's Tribute to Steve Phillips

Through years of touring internationally with his bands, Steve Phillips was esteemed for his talents as a songwriter and a multi-instrumentalist — not to mention that trademark smile. With Bob Walkenhorst and Rich Ruth, he co-founded Steve, Bob and Rich, a band that later became The Rainmakers.

Today, Walkenhorst posted a heartfelt tribute to Phillips, who passed away on Sept. 29.

"I wanted to write something real — something that avoided the cliches, and honored Steve by capturing some bits of truth about being in a band together, the adventures we had, the hard work, the lessons learned," he said.

Here is "Blue Satellites," by Bob Walkenhorst: