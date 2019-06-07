Join Us At The Bridge Lounge During Boulevardia!

This year at Boulevardia, we'll be hosting our own lounge at the Propaganda3 Stage! Join us at The Bridge Lounge on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15, located inside Freight House Fitness (1618 Wyoming St.). In addition to a great lineup of KC-based musicians, we'll have some Bridge fans to cool you off, along with some other limited Bridge swag!

We'll also be covering the entire fest on Instagram and Twitter — follow us at @909TheBridge on both platforms and use the hashtag #BridgeAtBlvdia. See you out there!