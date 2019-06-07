Now playing: Maybe on Monday Calexico
909 News

Join Us At The Bridge Lounge During Boulevardia!

by The Bridge - June 07, 2019

This year at Boulevardia, we'll be hosting our own lounge at the Propaganda3 Stage! Join us at The Bridge Lounge on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15, located inside Freight House Fitness (1618 Wyoming St.). In addition to a great lineup of KC-based musicians, we'll have some Bridge fans to cool you off, along with some other limited Bridge swag! 

We'll also be covering the entire fest on Instagram and Twitter — follow us at @909TheBridge on both platforms and use the hashtag #BridgeAtBlvdia. See you out there!

Tags: boulevardia

Related article

Event Boulevardia 2019

Up Next

Dr. John, Legend of New Orleans, Dead At 77

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close