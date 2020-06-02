On Tuesday, June 2, several musical artists, record labels and industry leaders are staging Blackout Tuesday to take a stand against inequality. A number of artists are suspending music releases, listening parties and fan events, in an attempt to support the community and provoke change.

At 90.9 The Bridge, we're also hitting the pause button to reflect upon and encourage the tenets of love, peace and justice throughout our city. For this week only, we have chosen not to add new music to our playlist. Instead, we want to highlight a few interviews we've conducted with local and touring artists who have spoken out against social/racial injustice and discrimination, and a few others that we hope will inspire joy and solidarity.

#TheShowMustBePaused

They Call Me Sauce:

Calvin Arsenia:

Jade Green (The Black Creatures):