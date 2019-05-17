Black Stacey — ‘Lose the Peace’ Exclusive Song Premiere

Above image: Black Stacey, "Lose the Peace" | Photo submitted by artist

The title track from an upcoming EP, “Lose the Peace” is the latest effort from Kansas City-based artist Black Stacey.

“It’s undoubtedly one of my proudest moments as a writer,” said Sharaden Staten, the man behind the project.

The song — which sets up the album’s narrative about a troubled father/daughter relationship — dynamically pulls together Staten’s deep-rooted influences in rock, soul, R&B, blues and funk. These influences go back to the artist’s formative years, when he would borrow guitars from friends and draw frets on his arm to familiarize himself with the instrument. Later, when living in Warrensburg, Missouri, Staten honed his chops while working among a community of artists, writers and musicians. In 2017, he released Black Stacey’s debut album, “Electric Chariot.”

With textured guitar leads, a soulfully serene vocal delivery and lovely accoutrements — backing vocals by Julia Haile, viola by Christine Grossman, horns by Michael Raehpour and Grant Morgan, and co-production with Joel Nanos at Element Recording — “Lose the Peace” is certainly something Staten and his band can be proud of.

“It was new territory for me as a songwriter,” Staten said. “I’ve never composed string or horn parts, and I’m a pretty mediocre Wurlitzer player. But we had some keen input from very talented musicians, and I can’t thank them enough.”

Here is The Bridge’s premiere of “Lose the Peace,” by Black Stacey:

Black Stacey’s next show is at Hickory Union Moto in the West Bottoms on Friday, June 7, with Red Kate. Visit this link for more info.

—Michelle Bacon