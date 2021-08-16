Bridge Exclusive: Black Light Animals - 'Dark Fantasies' Song Premiere

Above image: Black Light Animals | photo courtesy of the artist

On their debut full-length LP, “Playboys of the Western World,” Black Light Animals take a fantastical excursion through the human condition. Commenting on the often isolating and illusory age of social media, the band creates a prismatic universe of charismatic, soul-filled grooves and disconcertingly dissonant movements.

Today’s Bridge premiere is the track that set this entire work in motion. Entitled “Dark Fantasies,” it was the first song written for the album. “It really helped us establish and set the tone for everything that followed,” said bandleader Cole Bales.

“Dark Fantasies” tells the story of a troubled and purely 21st century-style romance – one that exists only online. “Up late at night, fantasizing what you would say if you ever met in real life,” he said. “The song touches on themes of alienation, and an increasing tendency to forego real relationships for shallow online ones that only scratch the surface.”

Bales’ cool falsetto steers this lustrous track, just as mesmerizing as the delusional state it depicts. The group takes aesthetic cues from Italian film composers like Bruno Nicolai and Ennio Morricone, with moments ranging from casual sensuality to cacophonous psychedelia.