The Bridge Commemorates Black History Month This Weekend

by The Bridge - February 27, 2020

The Bridge is proud to celebrate the contributions of African-American artists this February and throughout the year. This Saturday, Feb. 29, we're devoting a special day of programming to commemorate the artistry, legacies and experiences of African-American musicians.

From 5 a.m. until midnight, we're switching up the playlist 

we'll be playing a few current artists you're familiar with, like Janelle Monae, Yola and Lizzo; classic throwbacks like Ella Fitzgerald, Sam Cooke and The Staples Singers; hip-hop icons from A Tribe Called Quest to Kendrick Lamar; Kansas City gems Bobby Watson, Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear, Tech N9ne and so much more.

We'll also be interviewing two vital members of KC's music scene — Calvin Arsenia (our Bridge Artist of the Week) and They Call Me Sauce of NuBlvckCity. They'll be sharing some of their  

10 to noon Calvin // 1-3 Sauce

Tune in on air, stream us online or via our App!

To get pumped up for the day, we'll be re-airing this week's Eight One Sixty with special guests Les Izmore and Kemet the Phantom on the Friday drive home at 4 p.m. Don't miss it!

