Best of The Bridge 2018

Above image: L to R: Mitski, Janelle Monae, Calvin Arsenia, Emmaline Twist, Madisen Ward & the Mama Bear – Among 2018's top artists by Bridge staff and hosts.

In an era where — in the words of NPR Music — listeners are being primed for the unexpected, 90.9 The Bridge continues our mission of music discovery. With Revival’s deep alternate history of music; songs for the new generation of music lovers from The Z Show; a spectrum of local talent from Tim Finn and Eight One Sixty; and new weekly selections from music director Jon Hart, we deliver consistent, quality on-air programming. We’ve also brought you exclusive in-studio performances and interviews with some of the year’s hottest artists, like Janelle Monáe, Death Cab For Cutie, Courtney Barnett and many more. Our web series, Turning the Tables KC, generated important discussions within the community about what it means to be a woman in music.

We look forward to bringing you more content in 2019, but until then, peruse favorite 2018 album, song and show lists from some of our staff and on-air hosts.

Michael Atchison, Host of Revival

Favorite Albums

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “Hope Downs” The Good, The Bad & The Queen – “Merrie Land” Mitski – “Be The Cowboy” Low Cut Connie – “Dirty Pictures (Part 2)” Courtney Barnett – “Tell Me How You Really Feel” Natalie Prass – “The Future And The Past” Kacey Musgraves – “Golden Hour” The James Hunter Six – “Whatever It Takes” Elvis Costello & The Imposters – “Look Now” The Nude Party – “The Nude Party”

Favorite Songs

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars” Childish Gambino – “This Is America” Michael Rault – “I’ll Be There” Brent Cobb – “Mornin’s Gonna Come” First Aid Kit – “Fireworks” Paul McCartney – “Come On To Me” Arctic Monkeys – “Four Out Of Five” Shannon Shaw – “Broke My Own” Johnny Marr – “Hi Hello” Khruangbin – “Maria También”

Michelle Bacon, Radio Content Manager

Favorite Albums

Janelle Monáe – “Dirty Computer” Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats – “Tearing At the Seams” boygenius – “boygenius” Phantastic Ferniture – “Phantastic Ferniture” Lucy Dacus – “Historian” Mitski – “Be the Cowboy” Middle Kids – “Lost Friends” First Aid Kit – “Ruins” Anderson Paak – “Oxnard” Brandi Carlile – “By the Way, I Forgive You”

Favorite KC Albums

Marcus Lewis Big Band – “Brass & Boujee” Mikal Shapiro – “The Musical II” Shy Boys – “Bell House” Dragon Inn 3 – “Double Line” Emmaline Twist – “Dissimulation” Calvin Arsenia – “Cantaloupe” Heidi Phillips & Danny Krause – “Honest, I’m Fine” Sons of Great Dane – “A Bit Before the Dawn” Madisen Ward & the Mama Bear – “The Radio Winners” The Project H — “Everyday Forever” Ogechi – “Blvck & Roll” Dreamgirl – ”Dreamgirl” Chris Hazelton’s Boogaloo 7 – “The Basement Beat” Monta At Odds – “Argentum Dreams” Slights – ”Flow State”

Favorite Concerts

Janelle Monáe at Starlight Theatre – Oct. 13 David Byrne at Kauffman Center – June 7 Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats at CrossroadsKC – Aug. 3 Manchester Orchestra at Uptown Theater – Dec. 2 First Aid Kit at The Truman – June 12 Courtney Barnett at The Truman – July 18 Brandi Carlile at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland – June 20 Phoebe Bridgers at recordBar – April 9 Middle Kids at recordBar – June 11 Brass & Boujee with The Phantastics at The 10 Spot – Aug. 25

Cole Blaise, On-Air Host and KCPT Producer

Favorite Albums

Shakey Graves – “Can’t Wake Up” Father John Misty – “God’s Favorite Customer” Middle Kids – “Lost Friends” Brandi Carlile – “By the Way, I Forgive You” Dr. Dog – “Critical Equation” Anderson East – “Encore” Leon Bridges – “Good Thing” Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats – “Tearing at the Seams” Kacey Musgraves – “Golden Hour” Courtney Barnett – “Tell Me How You Really Feel”

Favorite 909 Sessions

Tim Finn, On-Air Host

Favorite Albums (alphabetical order)

Amanda Fish – “Free” Amy Farrand and The Like – “One” Bob and Una Walkenhorst – “For Tomorrow” Calvin Arsenia – “Cantaloupe” Chris Hazelton’s Boogaloo 7 – “The Basement Beat” Emmaline Twist – “Dissimulation” Grand Marquis – “Brighter Days” Janelle Monáe – “Dirty Computer” Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear – “The Radio Winners” Marcus Lewis Big Band – “Brass and Boujee” Mikal Shapiro – “The Musical II” The Phantastics – “Life of the Party” Sara Morgan – “Average Jane” Tech N9ne – “Planet”

Chris Haghirian, Host of Eight One Sixty

Favorite Albums (alphabetical order)

Beach House – “7” Big Red Machine – “Big Red Machine” boygenius – “boygenius” Christine and the Queens – “Chris” El Ten Eleven – “Banker’s Hill” Emma Ruth Rundle – “On Dark Horses” Janelle Monáe – “Dirty Computer” Let's Eat Grandma – “I'm All Ears” Middle Kids – “Lost Friends” Mitski – “Be The Cowboy” Rhye – “Blood” Santigold – “I Don't Want: The Gold Fire Sessions” Various Artists – “A Star Is Born” William Elliott Whitmore – “Kilonova” Yuno – “Moodie”

Favorite KC Albums (alphabetical order)

Calvin Arsenia – “Cantaloupe” Dragon Inn 3 – “Double Line” Emmaline Twist – “Dissimulation” Grand Marquis – “Brighter Days” Katy Guillen & the Girls – “Remember What You Knew Before” Kelly Hunt – ”Even the Sparrow” Madisen Ward & the Mama Bear – “The Radio Winners” Second Hand King – “Frankie” Sons of Great Dane – “A Bit Before the Dawn” Bob and Una Walkenhorst – “For Tomorrow”

Favorite Concerts (ordered by date)

Josh Ritter at Liberty Hall – Jan. 31 Lorde with Run The Jewels at Sprint Center – March 3 Kiefer Sutherland at Knuckleheads – April 12 The Struts at The Truman – May 10 David Byrne at Kauffman Center – June 7 Nikki Lane at Middle of the Map at CrossroadsKC – June 30 S. Carey at recordBar – July 24 Ben Folds with the KC Symphony at Kauffman Center – Sept. 25 P.O.S. with Ebony Tusks at The Riot Room – Oct. 17 OK Go at the Carlsen Center – Oct. 20

Jon Hart, Music Director

Favorite Albums

John Prine – “The Tree of Forgiveness” Beck – “Colors” Calvin Arsenia – “Cantaloupe” David Byrne – “American Utopia” Phoebe Bridgers – “Stranger In The Alps” Bob and Una Walkenhorst – “For Tomorrow” Madisen Ward & the Mama Bear – “The Radio Winners” Janelle Monáe – “Dirty Computer” Dragon Inn 3 – “Double Line” boygenius – “boygenius”

Favorite Songs

Los Lobos – “The Fear” Iron and Wine – “Waves of Galveston” Caroline Rose – “Soul No. 5” Radkey – “Basement” Belly – “Shiny One” David Byrne – “Everyday Is A Miracle” Danielle Nicole – “Hot Spell” Paul McCartney – “Caesar Rock” Darlingside – “The Best Of The Best Of Times” Kacey Musgraves – “Slow Burn”

Skylar Rochelle, Host of The Z Show

Favorite Albums

Courtney Barnett – “Tell Me How You Really Feel” Soccer Mommy – “Clean” Janelle Monáe – “Dirty Computer” MGMT – “Little Dark Age” Parquet Courts – “Wide Awake!” Car Seat Headrest – “Twin Fantasy” Mitski – “Be The Cowboy” Father John Misty – “God’s Favorite Customer” Lala Lala – “The Lamb” Chloe Woodard – “Love, Chloe”

Favorite KC Albums

The Greeting Committee – “This Is It” Shy Boys – “Bell House” Caroline Blubaugh – “Green” Calvin Arsenia – “Cantaloupe” Chloe Jacobson – “Frozen Fruit” Dreamgirl – “Dreamgirl” Dragon Inn 3 – “Double Line” CS Luxem – “Symptoms” Scruffy & the Janitors – “Modeling Is Hard” No Magic – “In Cocoon”

Favorite Concerts

The Greeting Committee at The Truman – Nov. 10 Courtney Barnett at The Truman – July 18 Janelle Monáe at Starlight Theatre – Oct. 13 Parquet Courts at The Granada – June 1 Bleachers at Boulevardia – June 16 First Aid Kit at The Truman – June 12 Diet Cig at The Uptown – Nov. 19 Marian Hill at The Truman – Apr. 27 Grouplove at Starlight – May 29 Calvin Arsenia at Boulevardia – June 16

Bryan Truta, Morning Show Host and Program Director

Truta's Top Earworms (in no particular order)

Chris Hazelton's Boogaloo 7 – “Tru-Galú”: Local 909 and a great bouncing jazz bop! I play this record All. Of. The. Time Father John Misty – “Mr. Tillman”: Just a few charges from the world's worst hotel guest… and the most patient bellhop ever. Kacey Musgraves – “Kansas City Star”: Just as I've always felt… Omaha, thanks for nothin’! Gorillaz – “Humility”: Only because it sounds as if they sing "Truty true..." – an homage to my last name. Hayley Heynderickx – “Oom Sha La La”: Look, she's really serious about that freaking garden, OK? Shy Boys – “Something Sweet”: Just under two minutes of sweet KC power pop. Second Hand King – “Go So Wrong”: Jangly raps and hand claps over rascally piano chords? Yes, please! Barns Courtney – “99”: Nintendo, Atari… I was playing those in 1989, but with a chorus like that, who's counting? Dragon Inn 3 – “Club Sauce”: I'm dying to ask my local buffet if I can get Club Sauce with my sesame chicken. Janelle Monáe: “Make Me Feel”: From the album that the entire world just named best of the year. Hard to argue with that.

Happy Holidays and Happy New Year from all of us at The Bridge!