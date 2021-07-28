Now playing: Twisted Ambition Samantha Fish
909 News

Best of 2021 So Far: Staff and Contributor Picks

by The Bridge - July 28, 2021

Our staff and contributors put together a few of the albums and songs that have resonated with them this year. Check out their picks of 2021 so far!

Michael Atchison

Listen to Revival, Sundays at 10 a.m.

Dry Cleaning – “New Long Leg”
Reigning Sound – “A Little More Time With Reigning Sound”
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – “I Told You So”
Julien Baker – “Little Oblivions”
Menahan Street Band – “The Exciting Sounds Of Menahan Street Band”
Molly Lewis – “The Forgotten Edge” (EP)
Cassandra Jenkins – “An Overview On Phenomenal Nature”
The Hold Steady – “Open Door Policy”
Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” (single)
Tony Allen ft. Ben Okri & Skepta – “Cosmosis” (single)

Michelle Bacon

ALBUMS
Japanese Breakfast – “Jubilee”
Lucy Dacus – “Home Video”
Wolf Alice – “Blue Weekend”
Noga Erez – “KIDS”
St. Vincent – “Daddy’s Home”
Scores – “Scores, Vol. 1”
H.E.R. – “Back Of My Mind”
The Wild Type – “Thank You, Stranger” (EP)
Jon Batiste – “We Are”
Sam Wells – “For the Deflated” (EP) 
Middle Kids – “Today We’re the Greatest”
Julien Baker – “Little Oblivions”
Quiet Takes – “San Fidel”
Lava La Rue – “Butter-Fly” (EP)
Bachelor – “Doomin’ Sun”
Passerine Dream – “Passerine Dream”
Genesis Owusu – “Smiling With No Teeth”
Manchester Orchestra – “The Million Masks of God”
Lake Street Dive – “Obviously”
Arlo Parks – ”Collapsed In Sunbeams”

SINGLES
Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen – “Like I Used To”
Emmaline Twist – “Drugs”
They Call Me Sauce – “Liberation Exercise No. 1”
Lava Dreams – “The Amazing Wave”
Hembree – “Reach Out”
MICHELLE – “FYO”
The Greeting Committee – “Can I Leave Me Too?”
Flare Tha Rebel – “Happy Clouds (Bob Ross Flow)”
Baby and the Brain – “For Finn”
Lil Simz ft. Cleo Sol – “Woman”

Sarah Bradshaw

Listen to Recently Released, Mondays at 8 p.m.

Flare Tha Rebel & Bob Pulliam – “The Revolution Will Not Be Hashtagged” (EP)
Soooo gooood, hilarious, brilliant, heartbreaking.

Arlo Parks – “Collapsed In Sunbeams”
Every song is a “single”, beautiful songwriting throughout. Remember, this is a debut album...

Arab Strap – "As Days Get Dark”
Dark. Perfect. Human. Intensity.

Boy Golden – “Church of Better Daze” (EP)
This is what a long-awaited road trip sounds like.

Jon Batiste – “We Are”
Church for every day of the week.

Beabadoobee – “Our Extended Play” (EP)
If you think it's all just cutesy shoop-doo-badoo-badoos, it's time to dig a little deeper.

Dry Cleaning – “New Long Leg”
Word mosaics – delightfully, dryly delivered.

Lake Street Dive – “Obviously”
Rachael Price, almost enough said, though check out those lyrics.

Manchester Orchestra – “The Million Masks of God”
Classic soaring vocals and towering instrumentation.

Dylan Cartlidge – “Hope Above Adversity”
Punk rock, hip–hop, funk and indie goodness with a UK twist. 

Chris Haghirian

Listen to Eight One Sixty, Tuesdays at 6 p.m.

25 of my favorite songs from 2021 so far (alphabetical order):
Baby and the Brain – “For Finn”
Blue False Indigo ft. The Wires – “Side by Side” 
Bob Walkenhorst ft. Una Walkenhorst – “Secret Life” 
CompanyNoCompany – “Passing Directions” 
Cuee ft. Joel Leoj – “Ain’t Going Back”
Dandelions – “Random Then Works”
Ethan and Charlie – “13”
The Greeting Committee – “Can I Leave Me Too?”
Kadesh Flow – “Take Backs” (featuring Ryan Heinlein)
Kianna White – “All Alone With Everything”
Mac Lethal – “This Time Around”
Middlechild – “My Sun”
Paris Williams – “Youth In Revolt”
Passerine Dream – “On and On”
PmBata – “Favorite Song”
Quiet Takes – “Wanted”
Quite Frankly – “Blue Red”
Rachel Cion – “Gunpowder Baby”
Redder Moon – “Land of the Blind”
Riley The Musician – “I Kissed A Ghost”
The Roseline – “SevenHundredSecondChances”
Sam Arjes – “Won’t Be Here Forever”
Shawn Stewart ft. Miki P and They Call Me Sauce – “Basic Ass Bro” 
They Call Me Sauce – “Liberation Exercise Vol. 1”  
We The People – “Single Double”

Jon Hart

Amythyst Kiah – “Black Myself”
Bob Walkenhorst – “Back to Mono”
George Harrison – “Cosmic Empire”
Heartless Bastards – “How Low”
Jose Gonzalez – “El Invento”
Jupiter & Okwess – “Na Kozonga”
Mavericks – “Por Ti (Yo Quiero Ser)”
Molly Tuttle ft. Iron and Wine – “You Don't Get Me High Anymore”
Shannon and the Clams – “Midnight Wine”
Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen – “Like I Used To”

Chris Lester

TOP OF THE POPS
The Coral – “Coral Island”
Lucy Dacus – “Home Video”
Liz Phair – “Soberish”
Sleaford Mods – “Spare Ribs”
Arab Strap – “As Days Get Dark”
Wolf Alice – “Blue Weekend”
Eric Church – “Heart/Soul”
Japanese Breakfast – “Jubilee”
Hayley Williams – “Flowers for Vases”
Julien Baker – “Little Oblivions”
Middle Kids – “Today We’re the Greatest”
Lana Del Rey – “Chemtrails Over the Country Club”
St. Vincent – “Daddy’s Home”
Sharon Van Etten – “epic Ten”
Neil Young – “Way Down in the Rust Bucket”
Chrissie Hynde – “Standing in the Doorway”
Field Music – “Flat White Moon”
Steve Earle – “J.T.”
Mdou Moctar – “Afrique Victime”
Garbage – “No Gods No Masters”

HONORABLE MENTIONS
Paul Weller – “Fat Pop”
Squid – “Bright Green Field”
Rhye – “Home”
Nick Cave – “Carnage”
Iceage – “Seek Shelter”
Gruff Rhys – “Seeking New Gods”
Manchester Orchestra – “The Million Masks of God”
Sleater-Kinney – “Path of Wellness”
Frogpond – “Count To Ten” (digital reissue)

Robert Moore

Listen to Sonic Spectrum, Saturdays at 6 p.m.

Squid ft. Martha Skye Murphy – “Narrator”
Arab Strap – “The Turning of Our Bones “
Albertine Sarges – “Free Today”
Nation Of Language – “Across That Fine Line “
Monta At Odds ft. Teri Quinn – “When I'm Gone”
Sleaford Mods ft. Amy Taylor – “Nudge It”
The Chills – “Worlds Within Worlds”
Tindersticks – “Trees Fall”
Curtis Harding – “Hopeful”
Aaron Frazer – “Over You”
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – “White Elephant” 
The Goon Sax – “In The Stone” 
Black Country, New Road – “Track X”
Shannon & The Clams – “Midnight Wine”
Redder Moon – “Dominos In Slow Motion”
Dry Cleaning – “Scratchcard Lanyard”
Lil Simz ft. Cleo Sol – “Woman”
Emmaline Twist – “Drugs”
CompanyNoCompany – “Passing Directions”
Dan Jones and The Squids – “The Rhythm and The Rhyme”

Skylar Rochelle

Listen to The Z Show, Saturdays at 8 p.m.

Charlotte Bumgarner – "Red With Love" (single)
Bnny – "Time Walk" (single)
Sports Boyfriend – "Bluebell" (single)
Chloe Frances – "Zulu Giant (String of Hearts)" 
Nana Yamato – "Before Sunrise" 
Rachel Cion – "Wanted!" (EP)
Lust Online – "RYB" (single)
Moontype – "Bodies of Water" 
Window Seat – "<3" (EP)
Renée Reed – "Renée Reed" 
Natalie Bergman – "Mercy" 
Faye Webster – "I Know I'm Funny haha" 
Squirrel Flower – "Planet (i)" 
Lala Lala – "DIVER" (single)
Clairo – "Sling" 
Hannah Jadagu – "What's Going On?" (EP)
Japanese Breakfast – "Jubilee" 
Cassandra Jenkins – "An Overview on Phenomenal Nature" 
Arlo Parks – "Collapsed In Sunbeams" 
Sam Wells – "For the Deflated" (EP)

Bryan Truta

Listen to Mornings With Bryan Truta, weekdays from 5 to 10 a.m.

ALBUMS
Jon Batiste – "We Are"
Arlo Parks – "Collapsed in Sunbeams"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Sour"
Faye Webster – "I Know I'm Funny haha"
Dry Cleaning – “New Long Leg"

LOCAL TUNES
Kadesh Flow – “But Hope”
Quiet Takes – "San Fidel"
Scores – "Talk Flood"
Kian Byrne – "You + Me"

RANDOM
Tkay Maidza – "Where Is My Mind?"
Aurora – "Cure For Me"
Dee Gees – "You Should Be Dancing"

Tags: best of, Bridge music discovery, new music discovery

Related articles

News Bridge Artist of the Week: Jon Batiste
News April 26 New Music Adds: Flare Tha Rebel, Yola, Wolf Alice
News Week of Aug. 3: New Music Adds
News Sept. 14 New Music Adds: Janelle Monae, The Freedom Affair, ZZ Ward
News Bridge Artist of the Week: Leon Bridges
News Bridge Exclusive: Hiss Golden Messenger Interview
News Bridge Artist of the Week: Kathleen Edwards
News Bridge Exclusive Interview with Dodie
News Week of July 27: New Music Adds
News Best of The Bridge 2020

Up Next

Thursday Bridge Presales: Leon Bridges, Hippo Campus, Big Head Todd

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close