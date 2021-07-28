Best of 2021 So Far: Staff and Contributor Picks

Our staff and contributors put together a few of the albums and songs that have resonated with them this year. Check out their picks of 2021 so far!
Dry Cleaning – “New Long Leg”
Reigning Sound – “A Little More Time With Reigning Sound”
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – “I Told You So”
Julien Baker – “Little Oblivions”
Menahan Street Band – “The Exciting Sounds Of Menahan Street Band”
Molly Lewis – “The Forgotten Edge” (EP)
Cassandra Jenkins – “An Overview On Phenomenal Nature”
The Hold Steady – “Open Door Policy”
Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” (single)
Tony Allen ft. Ben Okri & Skepta – “Cosmosis” (single)
ALBUMS
Japanese Breakfast – “Jubilee”
Lucy Dacus – “Home Video”
Wolf Alice – “Blue Weekend”
Noga Erez – “KIDS”
St. Vincent – “Daddy’s Home”
Scores – “Scores, Vol. 1”
H.E.R. – “Back Of My Mind”
The Wild Type – “Thank You, Stranger” (EP)
Jon Batiste – “We Are”
Sam Wells – “For the Deflated” (EP)
Middle Kids – “Today We’re the Greatest”
Julien Baker – “Little Oblivions”
Quiet Takes – “San Fidel”
Lava La Rue – “Butter-Fly” (EP)
Bachelor – “Doomin’ Sun”
Passerine Dream – “Passerine Dream”
Genesis Owusu – “Smiling With No Teeth”
Manchester Orchestra – “The Million Masks of God”
Lake Street Dive – “Obviously”
Arlo Parks – ”Collapsed In Sunbeams”
SINGLES
Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen – “Like I Used To”
Emmaline Twist – “Drugs”
They Call Me Sauce – “Liberation Exercise No. 1”
Lava Dreams – “The Amazing Wave”
Hembree – “Reach Out”
MICHELLE – “FYO”
The Greeting Committee – “Can I Leave Me Too?”
Flare Tha Rebel – “Happy Clouds (Bob Ross Flow)”
Baby and the Brain – “For Finn”
Lil Simz ft. Cleo Sol – “Woman”
Flare Tha Rebel & Bob Pulliam – “The Revolution Will Not Be Hashtagged” (EP)
Soooo gooood, hilarious, brilliant, heartbreaking.
Arlo Parks – “Collapsed In Sunbeams”
Every song is a “single”, beautiful songwriting throughout. Remember, this is a debut album...
Arab Strap – "As Days Get Dark”
Dark. Perfect. Human. Intensity.
Boy Golden – “Church of Better Daze” (EP)
This is what a long-awaited road trip sounds like.
Jon Batiste – “We Are”
Church for every day of the week.
Beabadoobee – “Our Extended Play” (EP)
If you think it's all just cutesy shoop-doo-badoo-badoos, it's time to dig a little deeper.
Dry Cleaning – “New Long Leg”
Word mosaics – delightfully, dryly delivered.
Lake Street Dive – “Obviously”
Rachael Price, almost enough said, though check out those lyrics.
Manchester Orchestra – “The Million Masks of God”
Classic soaring vocals and towering instrumentation.
Dylan Cartlidge – “Hope Above Adversity”
Punk rock, hip–hop, funk and indie goodness with a UK twist.
25 of my favorite songs from 2021 so far (alphabetical order):
Baby and the Brain – “For Finn”
Blue False Indigo ft. The Wires – “Side by Side”
Bob Walkenhorst ft. Una Walkenhorst – “Secret Life”
CompanyNoCompany – “Passing Directions”
Cuee ft. Joel Leoj – “Ain’t Going Back”
Dandelions – “Random Then Works”
Ethan and Charlie – “13”
The Greeting Committee – “Can I Leave Me Too?”
Kadesh Flow – “Take Backs” (featuring Ryan Heinlein)
Kianna White – “All Alone With Everything”
Mac Lethal – “This Time Around”
Middlechild – “My Sun”
Paris Williams – “Youth In Revolt”
Passerine Dream – “On and On”
PmBata – “Favorite Song”
Quiet Takes – “Wanted”
Quite Frankly – “Blue Red”
Rachel Cion – “Gunpowder Baby”
Redder Moon – “Land of the Blind”
Riley The Musician – “I Kissed A Ghost”
The Roseline – “SevenHundredSecondChances”
Sam Arjes – “Won’t Be Here Forever”
Shawn Stewart ft. Miki P and They Call Me Sauce – “Basic Ass Bro”
They Call Me Sauce – “Liberation Exercise Vol. 1”
We The People – “Single Double”
Amythyst Kiah – “Black Myself”
Bob Walkenhorst – “Back to Mono”
George Harrison – “Cosmic Empire”
Heartless Bastards – “How Low”
Jose Gonzalez – “El Invento”
Jupiter & Okwess – “Na Kozonga”
Mavericks – “Por Ti (Yo Quiero Ser)”
Molly Tuttle ft. Iron and Wine – “You Don't Get Me High Anymore”
Shannon and the Clams – “Midnight Wine”
Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen – “Like I Used To”
TOP OF THE POPS
The Coral – “Coral Island”
Lucy Dacus – “Home Video”
Liz Phair – “Soberish”
Sleaford Mods – “Spare Ribs”
Arab Strap – “As Days Get Dark”
Wolf Alice – “Blue Weekend”
Eric Church – “Heart/Soul”
Japanese Breakfast – “Jubilee”
Hayley Williams – “Flowers for Vases”
Julien Baker – “Little Oblivions”
Middle Kids – “Today We’re the Greatest”
Lana Del Rey – “Chemtrails Over the Country Club”
St. Vincent – “Daddy’s Home”
Sharon Van Etten – “epic Ten”
Neil Young – “Way Down in the Rust Bucket”
Chrissie Hynde – “Standing in the Doorway”
Field Music – “Flat White Moon”
Steve Earle – “J.T.”
Mdou Moctar – “Afrique Victime”
Garbage – “No Gods No Masters”
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Paul Weller – “Fat Pop”
Squid – “Bright Green Field”
Rhye – “Home”
Nick Cave – “Carnage”
Iceage – “Seek Shelter”
Gruff Rhys – “Seeking New Gods”
Manchester Orchestra – “The Million Masks of God”
Sleater-Kinney – “Path of Wellness”
Frogpond – “Count To Ten” (digital reissue)
Squid ft. Martha Skye Murphy – “Narrator”
Arab Strap – “The Turning of Our Bones “
Albertine Sarges – “Free Today”
Nation Of Language – “Across That Fine Line “
Monta At Odds ft. Teri Quinn – “When I'm Gone”
Sleaford Mods ft. Amy Taylor – “Nudge It”
The Chills – “Worlds Within Worlds”
Tindersticks – “Trees Fall”
Curtis Harding – “Hopeful”
Aaron Frazer – “Over You”
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – “White Elephant”
The Goon Sax – “In The Stone”
Black Country, New Road – “Track X”
Shannon & The Clams – “Midnight Wine”
Redder Moon – “Dominos In Slow Motion”
Dry Cleaning – “Scratchcard Lanyard”
Lil Simz ft. Cleo Sol – “Woman”
Emmaline Twist – “Drugs”
CompanyNoCompany – “Passing Directions”
Dan Jones and The Squids – “The Rhythm and The Rhyme”
Charlotte Bumgarner – "Red With Love" (single)
Bnny – "Time Walk" (single)
Sports Boyfriend – "Bluebell" (single)
Chloe Frances – "Zulu Giant (String of Hearts)"
Nana Yamato – "Before Sunrise"
Rachel Cion – "Wanted!" (EP)
Lust Online – "RYB" (single)
Moontype – "Bodies of Water"
Window Seat – "<3" (EP)
Renée Reed – "Renée Reed"
Natalie Bergman – "Mercy"
Faye Webster – "I Know I'm Funny haha"
Squirrel Flower – "Planet (i)"
Lala Lala – "DIVER" (single)
Clairo – "Sling"
Hannah Jadagu – "What's Going On?" (EP)
Japanese Breakfast – "Jubilee"
Cassandra Jenkins – "An Overview on Phenomenal Nature"
Arlo Parks – "Collapsed In Sunbeams"
Sam Wells – "For the Deflated" (EP)
ALBUMS
Jon Batiste – "We Are"
Arlo Parks – "Collapsed in Sunbeams"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Sour"
Faye Webster – "I Know I'm Funny haha"
Dry Cleaning – “New Long Leg"
LOCAL TUNES
Kadesh Flow – “But Hope”
Quiet Takes – "San Fidel"
Scores – "Talk Flood"
Kian Byrne – "You + Me"
RANDOM
Tkay Maidza – "Where Is My Mind?"
Aurora – "Cure For Me"
Dee Gees – "You Should Be Dancing"