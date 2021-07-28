Best of 2021 So Far: Staff and Contributor Picks

Our staff and contributors put together a few of the albums and songs that have resonated with them this year. Check out their picks of 2021 so far!

Michael Atchison

Listen to Revival , Sundays at 10 a.m.

Dry Cleaning – “New Long Leg”

Reigning Sound – “A Little More Time With Reigning Sound”

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – “I Told You So”

Julien Baker – “Little Oblivions”

Menahan Street Band – “The Exciting Sounds Of Menahan Street Band”

Molly Lewis – “The Forgotten Edge” (EP)

Cassandra Jenkins – “An Overview On Phenomenal Nature”

The Hold Steady – “Open Door Policy”

Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” (single)

Tony Allen ft. Ben Okri & Skepta – “Cosmosis” (single)

Michelle Bacon

ALBUMS

Japanese Breakfast – “Jubilee”

Lucy Dacus – “Home Video”

Wolf Alice – “Blue Weekend”

Noga Erez – “KIDS”

St. Vincent – “Daddy’s Home”

Scores – “Scores, Vol. 1”

H.E.R. – “Back Of My Mind”

The Wild Type – “Thank You, Stranger” (EP)

Jon Batiste – “We Are”

Sam Wells – “For the Deflated” (EP)

Middle Kids – “Today We’re the Greatest”

Julien Baker – “Little Oblivions”

Quiet Takes – “San Fidel”

Lava La Rue – “Butter-Fly” (EP)

Bachelor – “Doomin’ Sun”

Passerine Dream – “Passerine Dream”

Genesis Owusu – “Smiling With No Teeth”

Manchester Orchestra – “The Million Masks of God”

Lake Street Dive – “Obviously”

Arlo Parks – ”Collapsed In Sunbeams”

SINGLES

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen – “Like I Used To”

Emmaline Twist – “Drugs”

They Call Me Sauce – “Liberation Exercise No. 1”

Lava Dreams – “The Amazing Wave”

Hembree – “Reach Out”

MICHELLE – “FYO”

The Greeting Committee – “Can I Leave Me Too?”

Flare Tha Rebel – “Happy Clouds (Bob Ross Flow)”

Baby and the Brain – “For Finn”

Lil Simz ft. Cleo Sol – “Woman”

Sarah Bradshaw

Listen to Recently Released, Mondays at 8 p.m.

Flare Tha Rebel & Bob Pulliam – “The Revolution Will Not Be Hashtagged” (EP)

Soooo gooood, hilarious, brilliant, heartbreaking.

Arlo Parks – “Collapsed In Sunbeams”

Every song is a “single”, beautiful songwriting throughout. Remember, this is a debut album...

Arab Strap – "As Days Get Dark”

Dark. Perfect. Human. Intensity.

Boy Golden – “Church of Better Daze” (EP)

This is what a long-awaited road trip sounds like.

Jon Batiste – “We Are”

Church for every day of the week.

Beabadoobee – “Our Extended Play” (EP)

If you think it's all just cutesy shoop-doo-badoo-badoos, it's time to dig a little deeper.

Dry Cleaning – “New Long Leg”

Word mosaics – delightfully, dryly delivered.

Lake Street Dive – “Obviously”

Rachael Price, almost enough said, though check out those lyrics.

Manchester Orchestra – “The Million Masks of God”

Classic soaring vocals and towering instrumentation.

Dylan Cartlidge – “Hope Above Adversity”

Punk rock, hip–hop, funk and indie goodness with a UK twist.

Chris Haghirian

Listen to Eight One Sixty, Tuesdays at 6 p.m.

25 of my favorite songs from 2021 so far (alphabetical order):

Baby and the Brain – “For Finn”

Blue False Indigo ft. The Wires – “Side by Side”

Bob Walkenhorst ft. Una Walkenhorst – “Secret Life”

CompanyNoCompany – “Passing Directions”

Cuee ft. Joel Leoj – “Ain’t Going Back”

Dandelions – “Random Then Works”

Ethan and Charlie – “13”

The Greeting Committee – “Can I Leave Me Too?”

Kadesh Flow – “Take Backs” (featuring Ryan Heinlein)

Kianna White – “All Alone With Everything”

Mac Lethal – “This Time Around”

Middlechild – “My Sun”

Paris Williams – “Youth In Revolt”

Passerine Dream – “On and On”

PmBata – “Favorite Song”

Quiet Takes – “Wanted”

Quite Frankly – “Blue Red”

Rachel Cion – “Gunpowder Baby”

Redder Moon – “Land of the Blind”

Riley The Musician – “I Kissed A Ghost”

The Roseline – “SevenHundredSecondChances”

Sam Arjes – “Won’t Be Here Forever”

Shawn Stewart ft. Miki P and They Call Me Sauce – “Basic Ass Bro”

They Call Me Sauce – “Liberation Exercise Vol. 1”

We The People – “Single Double”

Jon Hart

Amythyst Kiah – “Black Myself”

Bob Walkenhorst – “Back to Mono”

George Harrison – “Cosmic Empire”

Heartless Bastards – “How Low”

Jose Gonzalez – “El Invento”

Jupiter & Okwess – “Na Kozonga”

Mavericks – “Por Ti (Yo Quiero Ser)”

Molly Tuttle ft. Iron and Wine – “You Don't Get Me High Anymore”

Shannon and the Clams – “Midnight Wine”

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen – “Like I Used To”

Chris Lester

TOP OF THE POPS

The Coral – “Coral Island”

Lucy Dacus – “Home Video”

Liz Phair – “Soberish”

Sleaford Mods – “Spare Ribs”

Arab Strap – “As Days Get Dark”

Wolf Alice – “Blue Weekend”

Eric Church – “Heart/Soul”

Japanese Breakfast – “Jubilee”

Hayley Williams – “Flowers for Vases”

Julien Baker – “Little Oblivions”

Middle Kids – “Today We’re the Greatest”

Lana Del Rey – “Chemtrails Over the Country Club”

St. Vincent – “Daddy’s Home”

Sharon Van Etten – “epic Ten”

Neil Young – “Way Down in the Rust Bucket”

Chrissie Hynde – “Standing in the Doorway”

Field Music – “Flat White Moon”

Steve Earle – “J.T.”

Mdou Moctar – “Afrique Victime”

Garbage – “No Gods No Masters”

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Paul Weller – “Fat Pop”

Squid – “Bright Green Field”

Rhye – “Home”

Nick Cave – “Carnage”

Iceage – “Seek Shelter”

Gruff Rhys – “Seeking New Gods”

Manchester Orchestra – “The Million Masks of God”

Sleater-Kinney – “Path of Wellness”

Frogpond – “Count To Ten” (digital reissue)

Robert Moore

Listen to Sonic Spectrum , Saturdays at 6 p.m.

Squid ft. Martha Skye Murphy – “Narrator”

Arab Strap – “The Turning of Our Bones “

Albertine Sarges – “Free Today”

Nation Of Language – “Across That Fine Line “

Monta At Odds ft. Teri Quinn – “When I'm Gone”

Sleaford Mods ft. Amy Taylor – “Nudge It”

The Chills – “Worlds Within Worlds”

Tindersticks – “Trees Fall”

Curtis Harding – “Hopeful”

Aaron Frazer – “Over You”

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – “White Elephant”

The Goon Sax – “In The Stone”

Black Country, New Road – “Track X”

Shannon & The Clams – “Midnight Wine”

Redder Moon – “Dominos In Slow Motion”

Dry Cleaning – “Scratchcard Lanyard”

Lil Simz ft. Cleo Sol – “Woman”

Emmaline Twist – “Drugs”

CompanyNoCompany – “Passing Directions”

Dan Jones and The Squids – “The Rhythm and The Rhyme”

Skylar Rochelle

Listen to The Z Show, Saturdays at 8 p.m.

Charlotte Bumgarner – "Red With Love" (single)

Bnny – "Time Walk" (single)

Sports Boyfriend – "Bluebell" (single)

Chloe Frances – "Zulu Giant (String of Hearts)"

Nana Yamato – "Before Sunrise"

Rachel Cion – "Wanted!" (EP)

Lust Online – "RYB" (single)

Moontype – "Bodies of Water"

Window Seat – "<3" (EP)

Renée Reed – "Renée Reed"

Natalie Bergman – "Mercy"

Faye Webster – "I Know I'm Funny haha"

Squirrel Flower – "Planet (i)"

Lala Lala – "DIVER" (single)

Clairo – "Sling"

Hannah Jadagu – "What's Going On?" (EP)

Japanese Breakfast – "Jubilee"

Cassandra Jenkins – "An Overview on Phenomenal Nature"

Arlo Parks – "Collapsed In Sunbeams"

Sam Wells – "For the Deflated" (EP)

Bryan Truta

Listen to Mornings With Bryan Truta, weekdays from 5 to 10 a.m.

ALBUMS

Jon Batiste – "We Are"

Arlo Parks – "Collapsed in Sunbeams"

Olivia Rodrigo – "Sour"

Faye Webster – "I Know I'm Funny haha"

Dry Cleaning – “New Long Leg"

LOCAL TUNES

Kadesh Flow – “But Hope”

Quiet Takes – "San Fidel"

Scores – "Talk Flood"

Kian Byrne – "You + Me"

RANDOM

Tkay Maidza – "Where Is My Mind?"

Aurora – "Cure For Me"

Dee Gees – "You Should Be Dancing"