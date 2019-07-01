Best Albums of the Decade: 2010-2019

Every July, Chris Haghirian does a series of themed shows on Eight One Sixty. Starting on Tuesday, July 2, he's launching a new series called Best of the Decade: 10 Years 2010-2019. As the decade rolls to an end, Chris will be inviting in a few #kcmusic aficionados in to chat about their favorite KC-area albums of the past 10 years. The Bridge's web contributors will also be making lists of their top albums, and we'll finish out the month with a Spotify playlist.

Tune in every Tuesday in July at 6 p.m. to hear from the following contributors:

July 2: Bill Brownlee, contributor to The Kansas City Star and KCUR 89.3 FM, and blogger at Plastic Sax

July 9: Mark Manning, host of Wednesday MidDay Medley on KKFI 90.1 FM

July 16: Fally Afani, editor of I Heart Local Music

July 23: Timothy Finn, writer for IN Kansas City and host of Thursdays with Timothy Finn on 90.9 The Bridge

July 30: Michelle Bacon, content manager at 90.9 The Bridge and KC musician

And follow us at bridge909.org on Thursdays for editorial content from Bridge writers Aaron Rhodes, Dan Calderon, Zoey Shopmaker and Michelle Bacon.

We want to know your favorites too! Tag us on any of our social accounts — Facebook, Twitter or Instagram — and let us know. We might even give you a shout out on Eight One Sixty if we play one of your picks!