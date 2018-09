909 News An Interview with Benjamin Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie

Above image: From left to right: The Bridge Music Director Jon Hart, Benjamin Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie, and Brian Corona of Atlantic Records

The Bridge's Jon Hart got to catch up with Benjamin Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie recently. They discuss the band's newest album, "Thank You For Today," which will be released this Friday, Aug. 17.