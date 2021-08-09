Aug. 9 New Music Adds: Adia Victoria, Tai Verdes, Tyler, the Creator

Above image: Adia Victoria | photo: Huy Nguyen
A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Adia Victoria (pictured), Tai Verdes and Tyler, the Creator.
Adia Victoria - “Magnolia Blues”
Billie Eilish - “NDA”
Dry Cleaning - “Bug Eggs”
The Greeting Committee - “Float Away”
Jungle - “Truth”
Orla Gartland - “You're Not Special, Babe”
Silk Sonic - “Skate”
Silvana Estrada - “Marchita”
Tai Verdes - “A-O-K”
Tyler, the Creator - “wusyaname”
