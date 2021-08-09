Now playing: World Cafe Segment 5
909 News

Aug. 9 New Music Adds: Adia Victoria, Tai Verdes, Tyler, the Creator

by Michelle Bacon - August 09, 2021

Above image: Adia Victoria | photo: Huy Nguyen

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Adia Victoria (pictured), Tai Verdes and Tyler, the Creator.

Adia Victoria - “Magnolia Blues”

 

Billie Eilish - “NDA”

 

Dry Cleaning - “Bug Eggs”

 

The Greeting Committee - “Float Away”

 

Jungle - “Truth”

 

Orla Gartland - “You're Not Special, Babe”

 

Silk Sonic - “Skate”

 

Silvana Estrada - “Marchita”

 

Tai Verdes - “A-O-K”

 

Tyler, the Creator - “wusyaname”

 

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!

