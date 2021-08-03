Aug. 2 New Music Adds: Helado Negro, LK Ultra, Tre' Mutava

Above image: Helado Negro | photo: Matt Lief Anderson

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Helado Negro (pictured), LK Ultra and Big Red Machine.

Amyl and the Sniffers - “Security”

A live fan favorite, "Security" is the new track from Amyl and the Sniffers. The band's sophomore album, "Comfort To Me," drops Sept. 10.

Big Red Machine ft. Fleet Foxes & Anais Mitchell - “Phoenix”

From the minds who brought you Bon Iver and The National comes Big Red Machine, back for the first time since their one-and-only self-titled 2018 album. On this single, “Phoenix,” Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner team up with Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes and long-time collaborator Anaïs Mitchell.

Geraldine Glen - “Interim Love”

Peep our recent premiere of this debut song from emerging KC artist Geraldine Glen, via Groove King Records.

Helado Negro - “Gemini and Leo”

The first single from Helado Negro's forthcoming album, "Far In," is a bright, cosmic summer jam with a vivid music video to boot.

Hovvdy - “True Love”

Austin, Texas band Hovvdy gears up for the Oct. 1 release of “True Love” with its title track.

Indigo De Souza - “Hold U”

“Hold U” is the second single from Indigo De Souza's upcoming album, “Any Shape You Take," dropping Aug. 27 via Saddle Creek.

LK Ultra - “I'm Doing This Because I Love You”

Lawrence collective LK Ultra! drops their first single of the year — the follow-up to their bold 2020 EP, “You're Not Gonna Like This.” This self-described punk indigenous-fronted queer band takes a Pixies-esque approach to a wistful track about holding on, in the midst of letting go.

Middle Kids - “Stacking Chairs"

We're always happy to see new music from our favorite Aussie rock trio, Middle Kids. A few months ago, they joined us via Zoom to talk about their album, “Today We're the Greatest,” and perform a few tracks. Here's a stripped-down performance of “Stacking Chairs."

Samm Henshaw - “Grow”

Samm Henshaw came across our radar with the 2020 release of his single, “All Good," and joined us via Zoom in March 2020 to chat about his lifelong relationship with music. "Grow" is the British-Nigerian artist's latest single, taken from his upcoming debut album, “Untidy Soul.”

Tre Mutava - “The Movies”

KC artist and TikTok sensation Tre' Mutava just dropped his album, “The Movies,” and we've added the title track! Tune in to the Eight One Sixty this Tuesday night to hear another cut from the album.

