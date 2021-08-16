Aug. 16 New Music Adds: BLACKSTARKIDS, Torres, Use Your Atlas

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including BLACKSTARKIDS, Torres (both pictured) and Use Your Atlas.
AHI - “Danger”
Astrocolor ft. Wendy Rene - “Laughter”
Baby & the Brain - “On the Run”
Blackstarkids - “Juno”
Liam Kazar ft. Andrew Sa - “No Time For Eternity”
Lime Garden - “Pulp”
Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neill - “Chain Reaction”
Sharon Van Etten + Angel Olsen - “Like I Used To” (Acoustic)
Son Volt - “Livin' in The USA”
Torres - “Hug From a Dinosaur”
Use Your Atlas - “Rise and Fall”
The War on Drugs - “Living Proof”
Yola - “Stand For Myself”
