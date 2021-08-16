Aug. 16 New Music Adds: BLACKSTARKIDS, Torres, Use Your Atlas

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including BLACKSTARKIDS, Torres (both pictured) and Use Your Atlas.

AHI - “Danger”

Astrocolor ft. Wendy Rene - “Laughter”

Baby & the Brain - “On the Run”

Blackstarkids - “Juno”

Liam Kazar ft. Andrew Sa - “No Time For Eternity”

Lime Garden - “Pulp”

Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neill - “Chain Reaction”

Sharon Van Etten + Angel Olsen - “Like I Used To” (Acoustic)

Son Volt - “Livin' in The USA”

Torres - “Hug From a Dinosaur”

Use Your Atlas - “Rise and Fall”

The War on Drugs - “Living Proof”

Yola - “Stand For Myself”

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!