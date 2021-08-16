Now playing: Im Doing This Because I Love Lk Ultra!
909 News

Aug. 16 New Music Adds: BLACKSTARKIDS, Torres, Use Your Atlas

by Michelle Bacon - August 16, 2021

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including BLACKSTARKIDS, Torres (both pictured) and Use Your Atlas.

AHI - “Danger”

 

Astrocolor ft. Wendy Rene - “Laughter”

 

Baby & the Brain - “On the Run”

 

Blackstarkids - “Juno”

 

Liam Kazar ft. Andrew Sa - “No Time For Eternity”

 

Lime Garden - “Pulp”

 

Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neill - “Chain Reaction”

 

Sharon Van Etten + Angel Olsen - “Like I Used To” (Acoustic)

 

Son Volt - “Livin' in The USA”

 

Torres - “Hug From a Dinosaur”

 

Use Your Atlas - “Rise and Fall”

 

The War on Drugs - “Living Proof”

 

Yola - “Stand For Myself”

 

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!

Tags: new music, new music adds, new music discovery

Related articles

Episode Use Your Atlas
Episode Episode 107 – Vague Days, Blackstarkids, TV Girl

Up Next

Bridge Exclusive: Black Light Animals - 'Dark Fantasies' Song Premiere

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close
Funding Drive Banner
RSVP No Thanks