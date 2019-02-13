Now playing: Rebel Rebel David Bowie
909 News

Art in the Loop: Make/Believe - Call For Artists

by The Bridge - February 13, 2019

Art in the Loop Foundation is seeking local artists to engage the Downtown Kansas City community through a series of temporary art installations and performances in the center of Downtown KC — along the KC Streetcar line, in Washington Square Park and at the KC Public Library Central Library — from May 1 through Sept. 30, 2019. Artists are asked to respond to the site in their proposals and/or the 2019 theme, "Make/Believe." Applications are due March 3. An overview, guidelines and application can be found at this link.

