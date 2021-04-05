April 5 New Music Adds: CHAI, Blvck Hippie, Satya

Above image: CHAI | photo: Kodai Ikemitsu

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including CHAI (pictured), Blvck Hippie and Satya.

Black Midi - “John L”

Black Midi has your Monday mind trip ready to go, with the new video for “John L.” This experimental avant-prog London band is gearing up for the release of its sophomore album, “Cavalcade,” in May. The band's symphony of chaos surrounds the music video, which they describe as “a jet black comedy about what happens to cult leaders when their followers turn on them.”

Blvck Hippie - “Bunkbed”

The latest signing to Kansas City indie label The Record Machine comes from Memphis-based band Blvck Hippie. Described by Afropunk as "raw and jagged in all of the ways indie rock should be," the group finds its footing in the meteoric presence of frontman Josh Shaw. Shaw, who is Black, speaks openly about his struggle to belong in a predominantly white genre. “If I keep fighting through the layers of crap that come with being a Black indie artist," he said in press, “then maybe in 10 years there’ll be a group of Black kids starting an indie band, and it’ll be super easy for them.”

CHAI - “Nobody Knows We Are Fun”

Anybody who has experienced the euphoria of CHAI's music would take issue with the title of their latest song, “Nobody Knows We're Fun.” The Japanese quartet strikes a slightly toned-down vibe on this track from their upcoming album, “WINK,” which takes inspiration from the R&B grooves of Mac Miller and the Internet. Inspired by the movie "Booksmart," the song is about being your boldest, most authentic self.

Deep Sea Diver - “Wishing”

Deep Sea Diver's latest single is another wonderfully sweeping, pulsating track from Jessica Dobson's album, “Impossible Weight” (check out her recent out-of-studio session). But let's talk about that music video, which contains crowdsourced footage of fans in front of 78 music venues shuttered by the pandemic. “We wanted the togetherness of a show to come through in the video with one stipulation — that people would pick a music venue that means a lot to them — a place where they have experienced beauty and togetherness with others, and film themselves in front of it,” Dobson said. “The hope being that our video would contain the joy, the longing, the memories and the importance of these spaces for music, musicians and concert goers.” Watch for a shot of the Kauffman Center with KC musician Roshelle Pekarek.

The Joy Formidable - “Into the Blue”

With their first new music in three years, The Joy Formidable is back with a song "about surrendering to love and magic," according to lead vocalist Ritzy Bryan. “Having the courage to enjoy a new journey and the mystery and excitement of something unexpected. It’s about opening your eyes to beauty and love again. Making it to the other side. Whilst not conceived as a metaphor for the times we all live in now, it certainly turned out that way."

Julien Baker - “Heatwave”

The next single from Julien Baker's new album, “Little Oblivions,” examines the effects of mortality on everyday human activities. Baker strikes an upbeat, cathartic tone while reflecting on life's suffering on “Heatwave.” Don't miss our recent interview with the singer-songwriter here.

Molly Lewis - “Oceanic Feeling”

World-renowned Australian whistler Molly Lewis just dropped her first single, “Oceanic Feeling,” under the Jagjaguwar label. Now based on Los Angeles, the artist has found a steady following with her Café Molly nights at Zebulon Café, counting Karen O and Mac DeMarco among fans. The new track is an exotic instrumental ballad, carried by Lewis' whistling melodies, and the new music video features another Café Molly regular, actor John C. Reilly.

Mustafa - “Ali”

Toronto-based poet and singer-songwriter Mustafa just announced his first full-length project, “When Smoke Rises,” with a new single. “Ali” is a beautifully minimalist ode to his late friend, Ali Rizeig. Mustafa calls his sound "inner city folk music," and directed the video for this moving tribute. The album drops May 28.

Remi Wolf - “Hello Hello Hello”

California musician Remi Wolf makes intensely upbeat funky pop songs, taking inspiration from mental illness, failed relationships and even Prince. This genre-bending artist is dropping "Hello Hello Hello," her second single since the release of her 2020 EP, “I'm Allergic To Dogs.”

Satya - “Summertime”

20-year-old breakout singer-songwriter Satya writes from her experiences as a young woman in today's society. "Music to me is very therapeutic, it doesn't always have to be perfect, it's allowed to be rough around the edges," she says in her bio. Satya channels feelings of self-acceptance and nostalgia, taking inspiration from artists like Corinne Bailey Rae and Sade.

Scores - “Talk Flood”

Last week, we unveiled the brand-new project, Scores, from a few of your favorite indie rockers in the region. Scores is the project of brothers Austin and Alexander Ward (Hembree, The Noise FM) with CJ Calhoun (Cowboy Indian Bear, Bonzo Madrid), making their debut with a buoyant, frenzied song written in the wake of protests in Ferguson, Missouri, but still remains just as relevant today.

Squirrel Flower - “Hurt A Fly”

Squirrel Flower is the project of Massachusetts-based artist Ella Williams, out with the lead single from her upcoming album, “Planet (i).” On “Hurt A Fly,” Williams embodies a persona of gaslighting. "I wanted to see what it was like to be a character trying to skirt around accountability," she said in a press release. It’s an angry and unhinged song, and for the video I wanted to be inside a bubble writhing around and trying to get out. A stranger filmed me practicing choreography at a public park, submitted it to a meme page making fun of ‘influencers,’ and the video got 1,000,000 views, which in my mind is perfect thematically.” "Planet (i)" arrives June 25, via Polyvinyl Records.

