April 26 New Music Adds: Flare Tha Rebel, Yola, Wolf Alice

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Yola (pictured), Flare Tha Rebel and Wolf Alice.

Courtney Barnett and Vagabon – “Don’t Do It”

Last week we highlighted “epic ten,” the deluxe reissue of Sharon Van Etten's 2011 album, “epic.” Van Etten approached several artists about covering those songs, including Courtney Barnett. “I admire Courtney’s writing style in that she has such a unique and intimate narrative approach while being personal and funny, without giving too much away. I feel connected to her music and perspective, while always wanting to learn more,” Van Etten said in an Instagram post. Barnett teams up with Vagabon on reimagining the track.

Crowded House – “To The Island”

This summer, Neil Finn's longstanding group Crowded House is back with their first album in over a decade. “To the Island” is the first single, which was also recently reimagined by Kevin Parker of Tame Impala. The new release, “Dreamers Are Waiting,” drops June 4.

Flare Tha Rebel - "Happy Clouds (Bob Ross Flow)

An enthralling lyricist, hometown emcee Flare Tha Rebel champions social justice initiatives throughout his music. His latest track, “Happy Clouds (Bob Ross Flow)” channel positive energy and “happy accidents” while manifesting greatness and finding freedom in the creative process. Watch for Flare's upcoming EP, "The Revolution Will Not Be Hashtagged."

Flock of Dimes – “Price Of Blue”

We've got the newest single from Flock of Dimes' new album, “Head Of Roses,” which was featured on The Bridge a couple weeks back. On “Price of Blue," Jenn Wasner showcases her guitar-playing talents on a captivating six-and-a-half minute track.

Lou Barlow – “Over You”

Dinosaur Jr. and Sebadoh member Lou Barlow recently dropped “Over You” with a new solo album announcement. In a statement, Barlow shares that the new single is based on a melody and lyric fragment he captured on cassette tape in 1982, resurrected for his Artist Enabler series in 2019. “I used some of the original lyrics: ‘I knew everything about you. I knew nothing about you’ and built on that feeling, the phrase ‘over you’ became the chorus. I recorded the basic tracks for the new version onto cassette in an attempt to mimic the atmosphere of the original,” he said. “Reason To Live” drops May 28 via Joyful Noise.

Matthew Dear – “Muscle Beach”

In June, Michigan dance producer Matthew Dear is resurfacing an album that was slated to release more than a decade ago. Shelved between 2008 and 2009 and inspired by Emmylou Harris and Dear's father, "Preacher's Sigh & Potion: Lost Album" will finally see the light of day on June 25. The bluesy “Muscle Beach” is the album's lead single.

Said The Whale – “Honey Lungs”

Canadian alt-pop stars Said the Whale embark on new chapter of their career with the release of “Honey Lungs.” The song was created during lockdown, and in a press statement, the band explains that it emphasizes empathy while addressing today's divisive political climate. “It's about using kindness as a way to approach difficult subjects,” songwriter Tyler Bancroft said. "As we're fighting for change, let's come from a place of trying to understand our fellow human beings."

Wolf Alice – “Smile”

You may have heard “The Last Man On Earth” on The Bridge airwaves — the first preview of Wolf Alice's upcoming album “Blue Weekend.” Their latest single, “Smile,” shows a grittier side of the band. “This is one of the songs we wrote thinking that we would play it live,” lead vocalist Ellie Rowsell said in a statement. “I miss that feeling of singing on stage. It’s like screaming into a pillow or something — you can get away with being more nasty. There’s a whole other part of me missing.” “Blue Weekend” is out June 11 via Dirty Hit.

Yola - “Diamond Studded Shoes”

If you've ever had the pleasure of hearing Yola, you already know the incredible power her voice yields (and if you haven't, be sure to check out her incredible 2019 Bridge session). We're pleased as punch that she's returned with the lead single from her next album, "Stand For Myself," produced by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach. "It's a collection of stories of allyship, black feminine strength through vulnerability, and love connection from the sexual to the social," Yola explains about the album in a statement, “All celebrating a change in thinking and paradigm shift at their core.”

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!