Above image: Alice Merton | photo: Mom + Pop Records

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Alice Merton (pictured), Mason Gentry and Beach Bunny with Tegan and Sara.

Alice Merton - “Vertigo”

In her first single of the year, Alice Merton delivers a charging anthem about grappling with her own psyche, and wavering between self-doubt and confidence. Check out the video, which features the Germany-based artist wading through a dystopian underground world.

Andra Day - “Phone Dies”

If your introduction to Andra Day's talent was her Golden Globe-winning, Oscar-nominated role in “The United States vs. Billie Holliday,” there are more layers to uncover. "Phone Dies," produced by Anderson .Paak, displays Day's smooth neo-soul elocution with delightful jazz accents and a groovy R&B undercurrent.

Asterales ft. Heidi Gluck - ”Beauty in the Distance"

You've probably seen Nate Holt behind the keys, creating a bed of sound behind acts as varied as Maria the Mexican, Lincoln Marshall and Heavy Petty. Asterales is Holt's experimental solo project, and his latest track is a lush, downtempo song that features two of Lawrence's most prolific players. The lyrics for “Beauty in the Distance” were written by the emcee Approach, who enlisted the always incandescent voice of Heidi Gluck.

Beach Bunny ft. Tegan and Sara - “Cloud 9”

Chicago's Beach Bunny has taken the indie world by storm since its 2020 debut, “Honeymoon.” For the album's final track, “Cloud 9,” they enlisted indie pop royalty — Tegan and Sara — to record a new version. “We’re massive fans of Beach Bunny, and when we heard ‘Cloud 9’ for the first time fell in love with the brilliant lyrics and addictive melody," the twins said in a press release. “We love that Lili [Trifilio] was up to let us experiment with changing the pronoun in the chorus to she.”

Kat King - “Don't Wanna Lose”

If you didn't catch The Bridge's premiere of Kat King's new single last week, prepare to meet your favorite new earworm. Peep the official lyric video, which features King and Hannah Kroll busting out the best dance moves. King and her band will be performing live at Lemonade Park on Saturday, June 26, supporting Katy Guillen & the Drive.

Liz Phair - “Spanish Doors”

A couple months after releasing her tribute to Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson, Liz Phair fans have been waiting with bated breath for more new music. Just days ago, she announced the June 4 release of "Soberish," her first album in 11 years, along with another track. In a press release, Phair describes "Spanish Doors" as a tale about "the fracturing of a beautiful life, when everything you counted on is suddenly thrown up for grabs."

Lucy Dacus - “Hot & Heavy”

For anyone who was absolutely bowled over by the intensity of Lucy Dacus' last single, “Thumbs,” her latest one might be the perfect antidote. Dacus dropped “Hot & Heavy" with a self-directed music video that features endearing home videos of her childhood, and it was filmed at Byrd Theatre in her hometown of Richmond, VA. She'll also have a new album, "Home Video," coming out on June 25 via Matador Records.

Mason Gentry - “Time Again”

Mason Gentry is a hidden gem (though we hope not for long) in Kansas City's singer-songwriter scene — a discovery we made for ourselves last fall, adding “Sweet Little Eyes” and “Bright or Blue” to our rotation. Gentry's latest single, “Time Again,” doesn't drop until April 27, but you can hear it on The Bridge first! He also has a new project, Snake Skins, which is making music available exclusively through subscribing to their Patreon page.

Moon Vs. Sun - “I'm Going to Break Your Heart"

Moon Vs. Sun is the duo of Canadian singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk and Our Lady Peace frontman Raine Maida. “I'm Going To Break Your Heart” is the title track from their forthcoming debut album and documentary, both being released this Friday.

Rag'n'Bone Man - “All You Ever Wanted”

"I'd felt sad looking around Brighton and London where I grew up... remembering all those cool places that aren't there anymore," Rag'n'Bone Man shared in a statement about his single, “All You Ever Wanted.” His sophomore album, “Life By Misadventure,” comes this Friday.

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!