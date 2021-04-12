A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Bartees Strange (pictured), Making Movies and Lazy Projector.

Bartees Strange - “Mustang”

According to NPR Music, Bartees Strange's debut album “Live Forever” is “inviting and uncompromising" — an expansive saga about growing up and glowing up Black in America. Bartees' latest single references Mustang, OK, the town he grew up in. Stay tuned to hear more about the album — we'll have a special Bridge interview with the artist in the coming weeks!

The Freedom Affair - “Outta My Mind”

Last week, we premiered this resplendent new music video from Kansas City's own The Freedom Affair. The nine-piece outfit also performed at Lemonad(e) Park over the weekend, to a jubilant, sold-out crowd — the venue's first sell-out of the season. If you haven't picked up a copy of their latest album, “Freedom Is Love,” we suggest you run — don't walk — to your favorite local record store.

Jon Batiste - “We Are”

If you need something to give you life on a dreary Monday, take a listen to the title track from Jon Batiste's new album. In Batiste's typical fashion, “We Are” is an uplifting track with serious New Orleans vibes, featuring the marching band from St. Augustine High School, the artist's alma matter.

Jungle - “Keep Moving”

The follow-up to Jungle's 2018 album, “Loving in Stereo,” is coming on Aug. 13, and the British duo just dropped its lead single, “Keep Moving.” In a statement, the band mentioned that it would create a visual identity for each track — this one is inspired by West Side Story, featuring masterful, choreographed moves from several groups of dancers. “Our focus was to create a collection of visuals where we developed the narratives of the characters throughout the whole piece, giving the audience a chance to form more emotional connections to these inspiring people,” Tom McFarland said.

Jupiter & Okwess - “Na Kozonga”

Based in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Jupiter & Okwess is set to release its new album, "Na Kozonga" ("The Return" in Lingala) on April 23. According to NPR Music, the project is based around Jupiter Bokondji's stories of social unrest in his hometown of Kinshasa. This funky title track talks about Jupiter's experience about returning home after a 2018 world tour.

Lazy Projector - “Hookworms”

At the end of 2020, The Bridge premiered Lazy Projector's "Windows," a catchy tune that examined the ever-present link between isolation and connectivity. The Kansas City band is back with a galvanizing new track entitled “Hookworms.” "We wrote and started playing 'Hookworms' during our last run of shows in order to work out any kinks," the band said in a Facebook post. "It instantly became a crowd favorite, so we hit record." Check out the single and a 45-second teaser video, directed by Ulasien Media.

Making Movies - “Listening Wind”

It's no wonder Rolling Stone has said that Kansas City's own Making Movies are breaking down walls in the United States — from their collaborations with members of Los Lobos and Hurray for the Riff Raff and their Latin Grammy nomination to their calls for immigrant rights and a booming youth mentorship music program. They're back with a powerful take on the Talking Heads' song "Listening Wind," with appearances from Calvin Arsenia on harp and violinist/arranger Jeremy Kittel. “After playing tribute to ‘Remain In Light’ for our 2019 New Year's Eve party, I kept returning to its tragic narrative,” frontman Enrique Chi said. "Mojique's frustrated plight, angered at a world changing before his eyes and feeling powerless to its whims, and taking matters into his own hands. Don't we all feel that?"

Michigander - “Better”

Jason Singer's project Michigander has been receiving some well-deserved attention on the AAA radio charts, especially since the release of his latest EP, "Everything Will Be Ok Eventually." “Better” is the latest track from the album. Be sure to check out his recent out-of-studio session with The Bridge!

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!