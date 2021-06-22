AMERI’KANA: An American Music Conversation Premieres July 1

Above image: Making Movies (L to R): Juan-Carlos Chaurand, Diego Chi, Enrique Chi, Duncan Burnett | photo: Kevin Evans

Kansas City PBS announces AMERI’KANA: An American Music Conversation, premiering Thursday, July 1 at 7 p.m. on Channel 19.1. This new one-hour special is presented by KC band Making Movies, and brings audiences into the rich history of American music across generations and genres.

“AMERI’KANA reconceptualizes what American music really means,” said Enrique Chi, member of Making Movies and producer of the special. “For far too long, immigrant, Black, Latinx, indigenous artists have been left out of the equation and our history — AMERI’KANA places them at the center.”

This living documentary features personal interviews, soulful performances and insightful conversations with legendary musicians in Memphis, TN. Look for appearances from Los Lobos, Flor de Toloache, Terrance and Marcella Simien, Cedric Burnside, The Sensational Barnes Brothers & Deborah Barnes, Martha Gonzalez, Boo Mitchell and the Rev. Charles Hodges.