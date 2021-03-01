AMERI'KANA Radio Hour

In celebration of Black History Month, our friends from AMERI'KANA hosted an hour-long show that explores the past and present of American music, through the lens of Memphis music legends.

Listen below as Making Movies guides us through conversations with blues legends RL and Cedric Burnside, the Barnes family (Deborah Barnes sang with Ray Charles in the '70s), Boo Mitchell and more!

AMERI’KANA is a living documentary — a project showcasing and celebrating the true diversity within American music genres. It's a step toward healing the divisions created by the racism that underlays American history. AMERI'KANA was created by Art As Mentorship, in partnership with Making Movies and Yonas Media. Visit this link to find out more about their commitment to youth music education in Kansas City.

