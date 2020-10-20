Ameri'kana With Making Movies Starts This Wednesday!

Our friends in Making Movies are gearing up for the inaugural Ameri'kana event, from this Wednesday, Oct. 21 through Saturday, Oct. 24. It'll be four nights of live streamed music, conversation and music education, exploring the story of American music.

Read below for info about each night, and how you can view the stream:

Wednesday, Oct. 21: Making Movies In Concert

Join Making Movies from a live concert at Mexico City's historic Auditorio Nacional from Nov. 20, 2019

a special introduction and live Q&A with Making Movies will follow the concert screening

Thursday, Oct. 22: Rebel Song Academy educational panels

interactive educational panels empowering the next generation of young songwriters

Find the Dream: What makes for a world-class recording?

Fund the Dream: getting the tools to fund your vision

guest panelists include Steve Berlin (Los Lobos), Jo Blaq (Ariana Grande, Chance the Rapper), Tim Anderson (Billie Eilish), Duncan Burnett (Making Movies), Erin McGrane (Victor & Penny), Tonya Dyson (Memphis Slim Collaboratory), Anthony Magliano (Quixotic), Rhonda Lyne (Midwest Music Foundation)

register for the panels at this link

Friday, Oct. 23: Art As Mentorship stage

youth performances from members of Art As Mentorship

collaborations with Kevin Morby, Samia, Luke Winslow-King, The Black Creatures, Nina Diaz, Addie Sartino and Brandon Yangmi of The Greeting Committee, and Making Movies

Saturday, Oct. 24: Ameri'kana TV living documentary

the story of American music, told by Los Lobos, Terrance Simien, Flor de Toloache, The Sensational Barnes Brothers and more, through music and interviews hosted live by Making Movies

Visit The Bridge's Facebook page to view the livestream!

The livestream is free, but VIP packages with food, beverage and merch are also available. Proceeds benefit Art As Mentorship. Enjoy!