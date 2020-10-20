909 News
Ameri'kana With Making Movies Starts This Wednesday!
Our friends in Making Movies are gearing up for the inaugural Ameri'kana event, from this Wednesday, Oct. 21 through Saturday, Oct. 24. It'll be four nights of live streamed music, conversation and music education, exploring the story of American music.
Read below for info about each night, and how you can view the stream:
Wednesday, Oct. 21: Making Movies In Concert
- Join Making Movies from a live concert at Mexico City's historic Auditorio Nacional from Nov. 20, 2019
- a special introduction and live Q&A with Making Movies will follow the concert screening
Thursday, Oct. 22: Rebel Song Academy educational panels
- interactive educational panels empowering the next generation of young songwriters
- Find the Dream: What makes for a world-class recording?
- Fund the Dream: getting the tools to fund your vision
- guest panelists include Steve Berlin (Los Lobos), Jo Blaq (Ariana Grande, Chance the Rapper), Tim Anderson (Billie Eilish), Duncan Burnett (Making Movies), Erin McGrane (Victor & Penny), Tonya Dyson (Memphis Slim Collaboratory), Anthony Magliano (Quixotic), Rhonda Lyne (Midwest Music Foundation)
- register for the panels at this link
Friday, Oct. 23: Art As Mentorship stage
- youth performances from members of Art As Mentorship
- collaborations with Kevin Morby, Samia, Luke Winslow-King, The Black Creatures, Nina Diaz, Addie Sartino and Brandon Yangmi of The Greeting Committee, and Making Movies
Saturday, Oct. 24: Ameri'kana TV living documentary
- the story of American music, told by Los Lobos, Terrance Simien, Flor de Toloache, The Sensational Barnes Brothers and more, through music and interviews hosted live by Making Movies
- Visit The Bridge's Facebook page to view the livestream!
The livestream is free, but VIP packages with food, beverage and merch are also available. Proceeds benefit Art As Mentorship. Enjoy!