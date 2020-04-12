We're devoting Sunday mornings to music discovery here on The Bridge! Tune in to hear two music discovery programs from NPR Music — Alt.Latino and All Songs Considered!

On Sundays at 9 a.m., Alt. Latino gives a spotlight on the world of Latinx arts and culture through music, stories and conversation, hosted by Felix Contreras.

At 9:30 a.m., listen to All Songs Considered. Hosted by NPR Music's Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton, All Songs Considered is home to the best new music and a community of fans always ready to share their opinions on the current music scene.

Right after that, get a deeper dive into the catalogs of classic artists on Revival with Michael Atchison, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Listen via our online streaming service, our App, your smart device (just say, "Listen to The Bridge on TuneIn") or by turning your radio dial to 90.9!